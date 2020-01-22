Hart pupils clock up more impressive sporting accolades

Karate success continues at Rugeley high school

Karate continues to be one of the stand-out sporting highlights for The Hart School as yet another Rugeley pupil clocks up a national accolade.

Year 8 student Rhys Timmis, currently a 4th kyu (Red Belt), is the latest karate success story after he returned home with a silver medal from a recent national GKR Karate competition.

He is one of five pupils to have achieved national success in the field of karate to be celebrated at the Penkridge Bank Road school, which is rated good by Ofsted and part of Creative Education Trust.

Principal Chris Keen said: “We believe it’s very important to celebrate the successes that our pupils make outside school as well as in school.

“Karate is certainly an extremely popular sport amongst our students, and many are already making their mark on the national and international stage.

“It takes commitment, dedication and hard work to achieve success like Rhys. He has done incredibly well and, along with our other sporting success stories, we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Celebrating sporting success across the school

Sisters Summer and Ellie Harvey sisters are another of the school’s karate success stories.

Summer, Year 7, was selected for GB’s kickboxing team earlier this year and she won bronze on her first time representing the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisations) GB team at the European Championships in Hungary.

Her older Year 10 sister Ellie was also recently crowned as a Number 1 world champion kickboxer, with hopes now high that she will compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Two of Rhys’s fellow Year 8 pupils are also part of the five. Lucy Graham is a national kumite karate champ and hopes to lift the global title for her age in 2020; and Harry McAulay has a national bronze medal under his kumite belt.

The fifth member is Year 12 pupil Jack Buckley who is ranked as WAKO's world number one in two categories, and has also won a place on GB's kickboxing team.

