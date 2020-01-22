Coleg Cambria and university researchers to host farming technology event in North Wales

COLEG CAMBRIA LLYSFASI and Aberystwyth University have united for an event to demonstrate progress on an innovative agriculture project.

Researchers at Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) and staff at Llysfasi launched the HEFCW-funded £370,000 PreciseAg partnership in 2018 in order to carry out innovative on-farm trials of Precision Livestock Technology.

This is taking place on both sites to demonstrate the potential benefits of using these technologies to farmers in Wales and beyond.

The open demonstration and information event will take place at the Llysfasi site on Tuesday January 28 and will include results on dairy, beef and sheep trials and a chance to explore future issues and opportunities in the sector, including early detection of illness in calves, the benefit of identifying dairy cows’ feed intake and novel control strategies for fluke in sheep.

There will also be industry stands and an update on plans for the campus, near Ruthin, including a new £1.2m community learning hub, currently under construction.

Head of Llysfasi Iain Clarke said the PreciseAg initiative has played a key role in both institutions remaining at the forefront of advances in the sector.

“Agriculture is moving quickly, and the use of new technologies will be key in order to build in further efficiencies into the ways we farm and help us to compete in a global marketplace,” said Mr Clarke.

“It is great to work with IBERS on the PreciseAg projects to help develop new and exciting ways of approaching precision livestock farming.

“This is benefiting staff and students at Llysfasi, including the farm team, who are playing a key role.”

Dr Hefin Williams, who is leading the team at IBERS, added: “This event will be a crucial opportunity for us to share some of the findings from our Precision Livestock Agriculture project to the farming industry.

“We believe that precision technologies will play a crucial role in allowing agriculture to adapt to many challenges in the future and are working hard to make sure farmers are aware of the technologies' capabilities.”

The partnership works closely with Farming Connect to provide regular information on the outcomes of the projects.

