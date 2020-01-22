 
BSM launch trailblazing #VR training for future driving instructors

BSM Driving Instructor Training (DIT) features #VirtualReality for the first time

BSM driving school has launched a new training course today (22 Jan) designed to speed up the training process for future driving instructors.

By using virtual reality training, the new BSM DIT course means people can complete their training in just three months, up to five times faster than other courses.

The course provides modern driving instructor training using bespoke headsets with 360-degree video footage of real-life driving. This new technology is combined with teaching in a classroom environment and comprehensive in-car instruction.

At the end of the course, trainees will sit their final Approved Driving Instructor qualification and if successful will be able to start teaching pupils.

Sarah Rees, BSM managing director, said:

“We are really excited that our new training course will bring driving instructor training into the 21st century, which will save future instructors’ valuable time and money.

“We hope it will be a real game-changer in the industry, making instructor training more efficient and affordable, whilst maintaining the high-quality and safe training BSM is known for.”

Virtual reality is proven to bring a safe and innovative alternative training method to more traditional educational routes and is already successfully used in the science industry with the UK’s top training astronauts and medical surgeons.

How does the Virtual Reality training work?

The trainee instructor will be placed in the passenger side of a virtual reality car for a series of simulations; they must assess each situation in the same way as a qualified driving instructor. This learning will be solidified with classroom discussion and further in-car experience.

VR footage was captured using the Insta360 PRO 2 by creative agency Orchard. This camera was rigged with a professional grade ambi-sonic microphone to capture both 360-degree video and audio. 

