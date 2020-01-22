 
Driving creativity in the classroom: Adobe announces landmark year for education initiatives

@Adobe Champions Creativity in the Classroom at #Bett2020

Today, Adobe has announced that more than three million students and teachers in the UK have access to Adobe Creative Cloud applications. Following a landmark year for education initiatives, Adobe returns to BETT with 40+ training sessions hosted by teachers at the Adobe Creative Academy on stand 5G30 to help teachers get the most out of its applications, as well as hosting sessions at the Tech in Action Theatre showing how creative learning techniques can apply across a wide range of subjects. 

Adobe is reinforcing its ongoing commitment to creativity in the classroom by continuing to invest in developing relevant resources for teachers across the curriculum to bring digital into the classroom. The company is devoted to supporting educators and institutions to teach more creatively by driving digital literacy in the classroom; its Creative Cloud applications and teaching resources empower students to think imaginatively and communicate expressively, so they can turn their classroom ideas into university and career opportunities.

Adobe’s education initiatives grew in size and scope over the course of 2019 with the Adobe Education Exchange now hosting more than 700,000 members worldwide and almost 9,000 free teaching resources to help teachers ignite creativity in the classroom and integrate Creative Cloud applications into lesson plans across all subjects at all age groups.

“The technologies changing the world of work are providing educators with more opportunities than ever to integrate digital learning into classrooms – no matter the subject. At Adobe, we believe it is our responsibility to ensure teachers have the resources and support they need to ensure creativity is at the core of the curriculum,” said Simon Morris, Education Programme Lead, Adobe EMEA.

“Creative teaching methods can improve student engagement and outcomes, in addition to preparing the next generation with the critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills they need for the workplace.” 

Adobe also developed relationships with London Grid for Learning to provide Creative Cloud Licenses for free to its over 2,000 primary and secondary school members and the Royal Shakespeare Company to provide free digital learning packs to help English teachers integrate Creative Cloud apps into their lesson plans. To-date almost 1,000 schools have adopted Creative Cloud applications via LGfL and Adobe has built more than 10 digital learning packs in partnership with RSC to help highlight the relevance of Shakespeare’s plays in the 21st century.

