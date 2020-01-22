 
Bath College Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair returns this March

Details
@BathCollege #Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair returns for 2020

Young people will get the opportunity to meet potential apprenticeship providers and employers at Bath College’s annual Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair.

This year’s event, which will be more interactive than previous years, is taking place at the Assembly Rooms on 4th March between 11am and 4pm, giving local businesses the chance to showcase their vacancies to local people.
Ellie Selway, Electrical ApprenticeThis year’s lead sponsors are B&NESCuroEDF Hinkley Point C and Persimmon Homes all whom will be found in the Octagon offering apprenticeship opportunities.

The fair will be categorised by the types of careers on offer and will include Agriculture, Environmental and Animal Care, Business and Administration, Care Services, Catering and Hospitality, Construction, Creative and Design, Digital, Education and Childcare, Engineering and Manufacturing, Hair and Beauty, Health and Science, Legal, Finance and Accounting and Sales, Marketing and Procurement.

Last year’s event was attended by over 1000 young people, with a number of these going on to secure positions at local companies after attending and making the most of networking opportunities.

The Apprenticeships and Jobs Fair is open to people of all ages as opportunities will vary in level. Students from schools and colleges will be in attendance but adults looking for opportunities are encouraged to attend also.

Ellie Selway is currently doing a Level 3 Electrical Apprenticeship through Bath College.

She said: “Personally from my experience this is the best route to go down you get paid whilst you’re learning and get a variety of hands on work and theory, an apprenticeship offers a lot of opportunities for progression and as long as you have the right attitude and make the most of what is being offered it can take you far.”

Event organiser John Jefferies said: “The fair is a great opportunity to find out about local apprenticeships at Bath College and beyond ranging from Level 2 right up to degree level.

“The fair is growing year on year and we have lots of new employers joining us for what will be a more interactive event than ever before.”

The event is taking place on 4th March 11am-4pm at the Assembly Rooms and is free to attend.

