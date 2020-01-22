 
Five Gower College Swansea students enter the WorldSkills Talent Programme

@WorldSkillsUK #SquadUK Talent Programme

Five students from Gower College Swansea have won places in the WorldSkills Long Squad after coming top in their fields in the National Finals in November.

Liam Hughes, Ben Lewis, Rhys Watts and Nathan Evans were four of the five winners in the Industrial Electronics category, while Paulina Skoczek won a place for Restaurant Services.

“I am so proud of our students,” says Steve Williams, Curriculum Leader for Electronic Engineering.

“To have four out of the five UK winners be from the College is really incredible. This is a real testament to their hard work, and we are all excited to see what the future holds.”

“It’s been an honour to support Paulina through this process,” adds Nicola Grant-Rees, Instructor/Demonstrator for Hospitality and Catering at the College. “She has worked so hard and we are extremely proud of her.”

The next step for these students is “back to basics” training, the Restaurant Services training taking place in Llandudno and Industrial Electronics at Gower College Swansea. They will be in for a chance of making the UK squad and Team UK and competing at EuroSkills in Graz (Austria) before the WorldSkills final in Shanghai.

