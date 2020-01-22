 
Concept Hair has launches nationwide search for the UK’s best apprentice hairdresser

Concept Hair launches national student competition #ConceptHairAOY2020

The first ever Concept Hair Apprentice of the Year competition is a celebration of the UK’s very best hairdressing and barbering students.

There are incredible prizes up for grabs as well as the chance to make a name for yourself right at the beginning of your career.

It’s also be a fantastic opportunity to meet amazing brand ambassadors and see exciting product demos.

A series of live competitions is giving apprentices the chance to show off their skills, creativity and flair across five distinct categories – Styling, Hair Up, Barbering, Colouring and Avant-Garde.

Six regional heats are taking place throughout January and February at colleges throughout England and Wales.

The winners of each category go on to compete at the Grand Final, which will take place at the L’Oréal Professionnel Academy in London in March.

The competition is sponsored by L’Oréal, Cloud Nine, Wahl, Bettertons, SalonsDirect and the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, and is supported by education partner VTCT.

'Fresh perspective'

Monica Teodoro, General Manager at L’Oréal, said:

“With a brand heritage that spans over 100 years, we have continued to pioneer, support and shape the future of the hairdressing industry – and what better way than to focus on the next generation.”

Jessica Wilkhu, Head of Brand & Marketing at Cloud Nine, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Concept Hair to create a platform that supports and showcases the next generation of talented hairdressing professionals. Their fresh perspective will shape the future of the industry.”

Simon Shaw, Global Artistic Director at Wahl, said:

“Education is a huge part of our global brand and we always aim to support the next generation. During the competition, we are looking to see students who show strong foundational shapes, with a modern edge and strong finishes.”

Ken Picton, President of the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, said:

“Creativity is at the heart of everything that the Fellowship does. Seeing hairdressing through young people’s eyes is always inspirational and competitions like this show the population what this amazing industry has to offer.”

Get involved on social media – search for Concept Hair Magazine and use the hashtag #ConceptHairAOY2020

