HP Advances Digital Teaching and Learning Experiences

@HP unveils new #Chromebooks and notebook designed for education at #BETT2020

Empowering the next generation of inventors, leaders and employees to create and collaborate in and outside of the classroom

At BETT 2020, HP Inc. today announced new Chromebooks for students and teachers that are enhanced for learning and creativity, and built to stand up to tough handling wherever learning takes you.

There are 30 million students and educators worldwide using Chromebooks for learning today, and HP is the #1 Chromebook vendor in the world. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition (EE), HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE, HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE and HP Chromebook 14 G6 are simple, secure and shareable devices that enable schools and educators to empower the next generation with skills to master creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

“Digital teaching and learning continues to evolve with teachers and students valuing technology solutions that not only serve as tools for education, but that can also withstand the rigors of wherever learning takes them – whether it’s in the classroom, lab, home, or somewhere in between,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head, Commercial PCs, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

“HP is passionate about creating solutions that provide early learners the opportunity to expand their tools and their minds. With cloud-based mobile learning becoming increasingly relevant, HP’s new Chromebooks help students create and collaborate to deliver meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities.”

New Education Edition Chromebooks

HP Education Editions bring tailored learning solutions to every student and teacher. The new HP Education Edition Chromebooks are the world’s first Chromebooks with full-skirted anchored keys, delivering a new tier of pick-proof durability for classroom devices designed to be able to survive a fall off a desk, a splash from water or a tug on the power cord. Students can work continuously with a long battery life, and teachers can control and manage student interactions with HP Classroom Manager.

