Craft Guild of Chefs ‘Wessex Salon Culinaire’ becomes ‘The British Student Culinary Championships’ in brand refresh and venue change

For 2020, Craft Guild of Chefs has changed the name of its renowned Wessex Salon Culinaire competition, to The British Student Culinary Championships. This year’s renamed competition will also have a new venue. It will be held at Central Bedfordshire College, Kingsway Campus, Dunstable on 27th and 28th May 2020. Entries will open in February 2020.

The competition is the largest student-based catering competition in the country and has been running for 22 years. It has a reputation for launching the careers of some of the country’s most prominent chefs including Ruth Hanson and Adam Smith.  

Andrew Green, Craft Guild of Chefs’ chief executive, said:

“The change of name reflects the growth of competition as it attracts students from all over the UK. We hope this move will encourage even more young chefs to enter for the chance to get their first taste of a professional competition and to showcase their culinary skills.”

The competition will still have the same excellent classes of both live and static competitions. It is divided into five different categories: live hot, live cold, restaurant, cold static and bakery. Each competition has its own judging criteria and is marked independently by judges. Last year saw more than 270 culinary students compete and the introduction of three new live hot competitions and a canapé challenge.

