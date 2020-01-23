 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

British funding helping a million children in Western Balkans to code

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

One million children in the Western Balkans could become the computer experts of the future thanks to funding from the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom is providing £10m to a project to improve education standards across the region under the British Council’s 21st Century Schools programme. Currently 150,000 children have benefitted from the programme, which is aiming to reach one million children.

The programme uses the funding to teach the children the essential skills, including critical thinking, problem solving and coding, necessary to succeed in the 21st century and the digital economy.  This will create greater job opportunities for young people in the future which will help support stability and prosperity across the Western Balkans.

Clare Sears, Country Director British Council Serbia and Deputy Director Wider Europe, said:

“We are delighted to have worked in close partnership with ministries of Education across the Western Balkans, supporting them in improving their education systems and giving young people the skills they need for the future.

“I am proud to have witnessed how the programme is inspiring school leaders, teachers, parents and children and enabling teachers to see potential in children who previously been low achievers.”

The Minister for Europe, Christopher Pincher, yesterday (21 Jan) joined Education Ministers and representatives from Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia to mark the success of the programme and discuss the importance of digital skills and education in the 21st century.

During the meeting, Minister Pincher underlined the United Kingdom’s dedication to improving digital skills and education in the Western Balkans to prepare children for the next generation of digital challenges.

The Minister for Europe and Americas Christopher Pincher said:

“Our young people represent our future: our respective countries’ success will depend in large part on their talents, their skills and their ambitions. The world in which they are growing up is changing. They are already incredibly tech savvy. We need to tap into their talent, and develop it further.

“That is why the United Kingdom is a proud supporter of the 21st Century Schools programme. It will help future generations in the Western Balkans to become the dynamic entrepreneurs of tomorrow and generate prosperity for their countries today – and with it, stability for the region.”

The project is part of the United Kingdom’s commitment to the Western Balkans, to improve prosperity and stability in the region, and will ensure the next generation of pupils acquire the skills needed to meet the digital challenges of the future.

Advertisement

Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotlandâ€™s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotlandâ€™s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In

The roundtable took place in the margins of the Education World Forum in London.

21st Century Schools programme is inspired by the understanding that the education should be at the forefront of economic growth in the Western Balkans. Future labour market will assume new jobs that will require new set of skills in employees, such as analytical thinking and innovation, critical thinking and complex problem-solving.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and
Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students?
Sector News
Finally, @BorisJohnson’s #Brexit bill has cleared parliament, allowi
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotland’s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotland’s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In
HP Advances Digital Teaching and Learning Experiences
Sector News
@HP unveils new #Chromebooks and notebook designed for education at #B
Craft Guild of Chefs ‘Wessex Salon Culinaire’ becomes ‘The British Student Culinary Championships’ in brand refresh and venue change
Sector News
For 2020, Craft Guild of Chefs has changed the name of its renowned We
City College Plymouth media students quiz music academic
Sector News
As part of Next Steps South West’s Higher Education Creative Week, s
Breakthrough for apprentices as NUS membership is formally recognised
Sector News
In an historic moment for apprentices across the UK, NUS’ has confir
Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates
Sector News
This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech prof
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students
Sector News
Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament 5 minutes ago
Learn Now
Learn Now has published a new article: Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students? 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
How to Save College Finances and The Environment is now a featured video. 13 hours 6 minutes ago
How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page