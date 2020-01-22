 
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students

Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the wide range of courses on offer at the Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College Open Day on Thursday 30 January, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College offer education for everyone; including full and part-time vocational courses, A Levels, technical courses (T Levels), apprenticeships and university-level courses in a wide range of subjects.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak to tutors, tour buildings, attend presentations and have a go at practical activities at this hands-on, interactive event. They can also see the fantastic facilities and find out about the range of support services available.

The Open Day will be held at various College sites including the Sixth Form campus on St Mary’s Place, the Old Mill Lane campus on Church Street, the Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) Centre on Old Mill Lane, the Construction Centre and Sports Academy at the Honeywell campus and Higher Education provision at the Church Street campus.

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive Officer at the College, said: “We understand that choosing the right College and the right course is a difficult decision. Here at Barnsley College we offer a wide range of qualifications and excellent industry-standard facilities, alongside lots of support to help our students succeed and go on to achieve the career they want. Our Open Day is an ideal opportunity to find out more and have a chat with our friendly and knowledgeable staff. We look forward to welcoming you to the College.”

Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates
Sector News
This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech prof
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobi

