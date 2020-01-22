https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/22/social-mobility-across-the-uk/

Social mobility across the UK Posted by: Media Officer, Posted on: 22 January 2020 - Categories: Social mobility

Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobility across the country, as well Minister Skidmore’s speech at the BETT show.

Sutton Trust on Social Mobility

The Sutton Trust have today published a new report on social mobility across the UK. The report focuses on the impact of where a person lives on the opportunities available to them, and finds that whilst moving up the career ladder does not necessarily mean moving away from where you grew up, opportunities remain unequal across the country.

The Trust makes a series of recommendations on how to tackle these inequalities including ensuring internships are paid, increasing the number of degree level apprenticeships and making sure a pupil’s background is considered during the University admissions process.

A Government spokesperson said:

Talent is evenly spread across the country, but opportunity is not, which is why we are committed to making sure every child, in every part of the country, has a fair chance. While employment is up in every region and nation of the UK and higher skilled roles make up over 80 per cent of the employment growth since 2010, we are investing £14 billion so that every child gets a world-class education. At the same time, last year there were record numbers of 18-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds going to university and we’re working to make sure more young people from disadvantaged areas undertake apprenticeships that offer higher returns.

The full report can be found here: https://www.suttontrust.com/our-research/uk-elites-pulling-away/

Technology trials at the BETT Show

Today the Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, Chris Skidmore, attended the BETT Show, the largest Education technology show in the world.

During his speech, the Minister announced the launch of world-first trials of assistive technology in up to 100 schools across the country.

These trials are expected to introduce innovations including ‘speech recognition’ software into schools to help pupils with dyslexia improve their reading.

Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation Chris Skidmore said:

Harnessing the power of modern technology can help us change lives and unlock the potential of every child. With technological advances happening at increasingly breakneck speed, it is only right that we ride the wave so pupils in our classrooms with special educational needs are given all the support they need and deserve.

You can read the speech in full here.