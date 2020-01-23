 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament

Details
Hits: 55
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and officiated a school Basketball tournament for nine Basketball Teams, from five local Primary Schools, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

School pupils from Otterbourne CE Primary School, Knightwood Primary School, St. Francis CE Primary School, Scantabout Primary School, and Hiltingbury Junior School attended the tournament.

Each of the nine teams played eight matches across the morning tournament, with Hiltingbury Junior School’s A Team winning the tournament after a closely fought, thrilling final match against Knightwood Primary School’s A Team.

The tournament was arranged as part of the Barton Peveril students’ course, giving them experience working in the sports sector whilst promoting participation and fun physical activity in the community.

Speaking on the tournament, Barton Peveril student William Erdinc said:

“I’m really proud of everyone’s work and really enjoyed the event. It was great to see the children have fun and it was a good day for everyone involved.”

Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport, Karen Brown, said:

“The students put in so much hard work to organise this tournament, personally phoning all the schools to make sure the tournament was well attended. There was a brilliant atmosphere throughout the morning and the event offered local school children a fantastic opportunity to experience fun and friendly competition. I’m really proud of all our students’ work.”

Advertisement

Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students?
Sector News
Finally, @BorisJohnsonâ€™s #Brexit bill has cleared parliament, allowi
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotlandâ€™s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotlandâ€™s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In

You may also be interested in these articles:

Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students?
Sector News
Finally, @BorisJohnson’s #Brexit bill has cleared parliament, allowi
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotland’s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotland’s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In
HP Advances Digital Teaching and Learning Experiences
Sector News
@HP unveils new #Chromebooks and notebook designed for education at #B
Craft Guild of Chefs ‘Wessex Salon Culinaire’ becomes ‘The British Student Culinary Championships’ in brand refresh and venue change
Sector News
For 2020, Craft Guild of Chefs has changed the name of its renowned We
City College Plymouth media students quiz music academic
Sector News
As part of Next Steps South West’s Higher Education Creative Week, s
Breakthrough for apprentices as NUS membership is formally recognised
Sector News
In an historic moment for apprentices across the UK, NUS’ has confir
Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates
Sector News
This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech prof
British funding helping a million children in Western Balkans to code
Sector News
One million children in the Western Balkans could become the computer
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students
Sector News
Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament 5 minutes ago
Learn Now
Learn Now has published a new article: Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students? 1 hour 8 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
How to Save College Finances and The Environment is now a featured video. 13 hours 6 minutes ago
How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How to Save College Finances and The Environment

How To Save College Finances & The Environment by Stefan Drew of https://www.MediaSet.co.uk Cash strapped colleges need to embrace simple ways to...

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page