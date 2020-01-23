Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and officiated a school Basketball tournament for nine Basketball Teams, from five local Primary Schools, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

School pupils from Otterbourne CE Primary School, Knightwood Primary School, St. Francis CE Primary School, Scantabout Primary School, and Hiltingbury Junior School attended the tournament.

Each of the nine teams played eight matches across the morning tournament, with Hiltingbury Junior School’s A Team winning the tournament after a closely fought, thrilling final match against Knightwood Primary School’s A Team.

The tournament was arranged as part of the Barton Peveril students’ course, giving them experience working in the sports sector whilst promoting participation and fun physical activity in the community.

Speaking on the tournament, Barton Peveril student William Erdinc said:

“I’m really proud of everyone’s work and really enjoyed the event. It was great to see the children have fun and it was a good day for everyone involved.”

Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport, Karen Brown, said:

“The students put in so much hard work to organise this tournament, personally phoning all the schools to make sure the tournament was well attended. There was a brilliant atmosphere throughout the morning and the event offered local school children a fantastic opportunity to experience fun and friendly competition. I’m really proud of all our students’ work.”

