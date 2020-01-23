 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifetime Training achieves Leaders in Safeguarding award

Details
Hits: 125
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
L to R: Lifetime CEO Alex Khan, Health and Safety and Welfare Manager Michelle Kent, and Quality Director Angela Maguire-Lewis.

Lifetime Training is one of the first independent training providers to receive the Leaders in Safeguarding quality mark for their safeguarding arrangements.

The Leaders in Safeguarding accolade is valid for two years and involves approved consultants visiting organisations to assess the effectiveness of safeguarding arrangements. The audit also covers how well statutory requirements are met and the effectiveness of policies and practices, staff recruitment and training.

Lifetime’s Quality Director, Angela Maguire-Lewis, said:

“We’re very pleased to have achieved the Leaders in Safeguarding accolade, which recognises the strong support in place for our learners. Congratulations to Lifetime’s Health and Safety Welfare Manager Michelle Kent and her team of safeguarding officers for their continued hard work.

“Lifetime has focused on learner support to ensure all barriers are removed for our learners to achieve their apprenticeship. We have an ongoing development programme for our safeguarding team, and actively engage with external networks to ensure our safeguarding knowledge and experience is industry leading.

“The feedback from learners is the support they have received has been life-changing, which demonstrates the importance of rigorous safeguarding.”

Following the full audit by the safeguarding consultant, a detailed report is presented to the Leaders in Safeguarding Scrutiny and Valuation Panel for approval. The Leaders in Safeguarding Panel consists of expert professionals from the health, education and social care sectors.

Founder of Leaders in Safeguarding Dr Dan Grant said:

“Lifetime Training has received this accolade because they have created a strong safeguarding culture to ensure all learners remain safe.

“We congratulate the staff and recognise their highly effective and robust safeguarding arrangements. They work very hard and are highly committed to keeping all learners safe.”

The Leaders in Safeguarding Standard requires:

  • Clear lines of accountability for safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.
  • Committed governance arrangements and quality assurance processes.
  • Full compliance with all relevant statutory requirements and guidance.
  • Comprehensive, clear and effective safeguarding policies, procedures and systems.
  • Effective and appropriate information sharing.
  • Highly effective inter-agency working.
  • Safer recruitment practices.
  • Highly effective supervision and support.
  • High quality staff training and continuing professional development.
  • Very good staff awareness of safeguarding arrangements and effective day to day practice.
  • High priority is given to safeguarding the most vulnerable groups.
  • Accessible and effective whistleblowing arrangements.
  • Full and effective implementation of the ’Prevent’ duty.
  • Precise recording of information and concerns.
  • Good understanding of the requirements for confidentiality.
  • Effective risk assessment and risk management arrangements.
  • Effective first aid and health and safety arrangements.

About Lifetime Training: The largest apprenticeship training provider in the UK. Established in 1995, Lifetime Training provides award-winning training programmes to 20,000 learners a year. From programme development to apprenticeship certification, Lifetime Training provides expert and flexible training programmes across a range of industries.

Advertisement

York St John University #DigitalTransformation ambitions taking shape
Sector News
York St John University has chosen TechnologyOne to transform its HR,
Disconnected: Career aspirations and jobs in the UK
Sector News
The aspirations of UK young people are disconnected from labour market
#BETTAwards victory for Texthelp, the #EdTech company improving the UKâ€™s literacy
Sector News
@Texthelp wins best â€˜International Digital Education Resource' for R

You may also be interested in these articles:

York St John University #DigitalTransformation ambitions taking shape
Sector News
York St John University has chosen TechnologyOne to transform its HR,
Barton Peveril Students Run Primary School Basketball Tournament
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College sports students planned, hosted, and
Disconnected: Career aspirations and jobs in the UK
Sector News
The aspirations of UK young people are disconnected from labour market
#BETTAwards victory for Texthelp, the #EdTech company improving the UK’s literacy
Sector News
@Texthelp wins best ‘International Digital Education Resource' for R
Brexit Deal set to become law but how does this affect EU students?
Sector News
Finally, @BorisJohnson’s #Brexit bill has cleared parliament, allowi
Employment hotline opens for offenders in Scotland’s largest prison
Sector News
Prisoners in Scotland’s largest prison are to receive enhanced emplo
Social Mobility and Higher Education: New report suggests grammar schools are not the answer
Sector News
A new collection of essays published by the Higher Education Policy In
Wren Kitchens launching IT internship programme for undergraduates
Sector News
This summer, to help develop the next generation of talented tech prof
British funding helping a million children in Western Balkans to code
Sector News
One million children in the Western Balkans could become the computer
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College to welcome future students
Sector News
Potential new students will have the opportunity to find out about the
Pum myfyriwr yn cystadlu yn Rhaglen Ddoniau WorldSkills
Sector News
Mae pum myfyriwr o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi ennill lleoedd yng Ngharf
Social mobility across the UK
Sector News
Today our blog looks at the new report by Sutton Trust on social mobil

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page