Lifetime Training achieves Leaders in Safeguarding award

Lifetime Training is one of the first independent training providers to receive the Leaders in Safeguarding quality mark for their safeguarding arrangements.

The Leaders in Safeguarding accolade is valid for two years and involves approved consultants visiting organisations to assess the effectiveness of safeguarding arrangements. The audit also covers how well statutory requirements are met and the effectiveness of policies and practices, staff recruitment and training.

Lifetime’s Quality Director, Angela Maguire-Lewis, said:

“We’re very pleased to have achieved the Leaders in Safeguarding accolade, which recognises the strong support in place for our learners. Congratulations to Lifetime’s Health and Safety Welfare Manager Michelle Kent and her team of safeguarding officers for their continued hard work.

“Lifetime has focused on learner support to ensure all barriers are removed for our learners to achieve their apprenticeship. We have an ongoing development programme for our safeguarding team, and actively engage with external networks to ensure our safeguarding knowledge and experience is industry leading.

“The feedback from learners is the support they have received has been life-changing, which demonstrates the importance of rigorous safeguarding.”

Following the full audit by the safeguarding consultant, a detailed report is presented to the Leaders in Safeguarding Scrutiny and Valuation Panel for approval. The Leaders in Safeguarding Panel consists of expert professionals from the health, education and social care sectors.

Founder of Leaders in Safeguarding Dr Dan Grant said:

“Lifetime Training has received this accolade because they have created a strong safeguarding culture to ensure all learners remain safe.

“We congratulate the staff and recognise their highly effective and robust safeguarding arrangements. They work very hard and are highly committed to keeping all learners safe.”

The Leaders in Safeguarding Standard requires:

Clear lines of accountability for safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.

Committed governance arrangements and quality assurance processes.

Full compliance with all relevant statutory requirements and guidance.

Comprehensive, clear and effective safeguarding policies, procedures and systems.

Effective and appropriate information sharing.

Highly effective inter-agency working.

Safer recruitment practices.

Highly effective supervision and support.

High quality staff training and continuing professional development.

Very good staff awareness of safeguarding arrangements and effective day to day practice.

High priority is given to safeguarding the most vulnerable groups.

Accessible and effective whistleblowing arrangements.

Full and effective implementation of the ’Prevent’ duty.

Precise recording of information and concerns.

Good understanding of the requirements for confidentiality.

Effective risk assessment and risk management arrangements.

Effective first aid and health and safety arrangements.

About Lifetime Training: The largest apprenticeship training provider in the UK. Established in 1995, Lifetime Training provides award-winning training programmes to 20,000 learners a year. From programme development to apprenticeship certification, Lifetime Training provides expert and flexible training programmes across a range of industries.

