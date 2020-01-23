 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why We Need More Educators in Foster Care

Details
Hits: 121
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Every Child In Care Matters #ECICM

By the end of Key Stage 4, children in care are three to four times more likely to have Special Educational Needs as other children. In 2016, just 14% of Looked After Children obtained 5 or more GCSEs at A*-C. In context, 59% of their peers achieved this.

Furthermore, just 6% of care leavers aged 19 to 21 go into Higher Education.

The figures are bleak. Looked After Children in this country are clearly notably disadvantaged in terms of education.

Helping Looked After Children in their Education

So what do we do about it? 

Lisa Witter, Manager of Perpetual Fostering, believes the answer lies in encouraging more educators to become foster carers.

She tells us: “Retired teachers, teaching assistants or University Professors have excellent skills that are completely transferrable to fostering and really could change the outcome for a young person in need.”

She adds: “Children who struggle from a young age at school need more support. And we know that Looked After Children are likelier to be amongst those struggling academically. Educators are incredibly skilled in spotting those struggling, identifying the specific additional needs a child may have and in support their learning in fun, engaging ways.

"Having someone in the home environment who can support them in their educational endeavours could really make a huge difference to the outcome for that child or young person.”

But it’s not just retired teachers that Perpetual Fostering is encouraging to take the leap. Those still in their jobs could be eligible to foster as well as not all Looked After Children require placement with stay at home carers.

Equally, Lisa believes that the families of educators are well placed too, adding:

“Fostering is a whole family endeavour. So even just one person in a household having an education related profession, even if they’re not a stay at home carer, would make a difference. I firmly believe that it could solve a lot of the problems children in Foster Care face at school.”

Myths Around Fostering

There are a lot of myths that surround fostering, which is perhaps why there is a shortage of carers in parts of the country. Let’s dispel some.

  • You do not have to be married or even living with a partner to foster. Much like raising children, a support network helps. But single people CAN become foster carers despite what you might have heard. Foster carers from diverse backgrounds, professions and relationships situations are welcome.
  • You don’t have to be a stay at home carer. Not all placements require a stay at home carer and in some cases you can continue to work while also acting as a foster carer

In addition, there’s a generous allowance for foster carers of up to £400 per week typically. So fostering needn’t leave you out of pocket or unable to earn either.

Changing Educational Outcomes

By providing Looked After Children with care placements in which they have access to people qualified to help people learn, Perpetual Fostering hopes it can improve outcomes for its Young People.

Advertisement

CNet displays on-going commitment to learning through professional development of entire Instructor Team
Sector News
CNet Training's Entire Instructor Team Complete Certificate of Educati
New data to help inform future student choices
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/new-data-to-help-inform-future
Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the #FutureofWork
Sector News
With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour

Could this be a nationwide scheme in years to come? And if so, might it close the educational gap between Children in Care and their peers?

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Industry and Parliament Trust invite Mates in Mind to drive talks around tackling mental ill-health within construction
Sector News
In January Mates in Mind joined the Industry and Parliament Trust (IPT
Minister for Investment unveils Digital Skills Bus #Bett2020
Sector News
@HP #Digital #Skills Bus equipped with two-floors of leading #EdTech,
CNet displays on-going commitment to learning through professional development of entire Instructor Team
Sector News
CNet Training's Entire Instructor Team Complete Certificate of Educati
New data to help inform future student choices
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/new-data-to-help-inform-future
Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the #FutureofWork
Sector News
With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour
Make Your Future Count: Accounting Apprenticeships and Careers Conference event
Sector News
On 22 January 2020, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East Lo
Exeter College and Chiefs Foundation Collaborate to Improve Access to Defibrillators
Sector News
Exeter College is expanding the number of defibrillators at college si
ScreenSkills Apprenticeship Programme pilot to unlock millions of pounds of Apprenticeship Levy funds for film and TV industries
Sector News
@Netflix and @WarnerBros are to partner with the screen industry body
ECITB commits £90m to support the future of industry training
Sector News
The ECITB has unveiled a new £90 million skills investment plan to me
Cryptocurrency should part of the national curriculum
Sector News
Add #cryptocurrency to the national #curriculum, say one quarter of Br
New College leaders appointed to boost standards across further education
Sector News
Top performing college leaders and governors have been appointed to he
Strategic Guidance to the Office for Students - Ministerial priorities
Sector News
In a letter to the Office for Students, the Education Secretary Gavin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page