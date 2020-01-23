 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Industry and Parliament Trust invite Mates in Mind to drive talks around tackling mental ill-health within construction

Details
Hits: 35
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In January Mates in Mind joined the Industry and Parliament Trust (IPT) in a roundtable discussion exploring the prevalence and impacts of mental ill-health in the construction industry.

During the roundtable, which was chaired by Liz Twist MP, who has served as the Member of Parliament for Blaydon since 2017, James Rudoni, Managing Director of Mates in Mind, invited attendees of the event to join the charity in a further discussion around the topic. The roundtable also featured guest speaker Greg Craig, President & CEO of Skanska UK.

James Rudoni, Managing Director at Mates in Mind said:

“The Industry and Parliamentary Trust’s roundtable was an excellent opportunity for us not only to raise awareness about the prominent challenge we are addressing, exploring both the business cost of if mental ill-health but also the undeniable human cost that it is having too.

“As we enter the new year, Mates in Mind remain committed to our  goal of reaching 75% of the construction industry by 2025. Our work alongside key industry partners since 2017 has shown that when we work together, we have been able to start a conversation and take action to support even the hardest to reach groups in our workforces.

“We were pleased to have been able to start the conversation about our charity’s mission with those at the roundtable and see huge value in continuing to develop discussions with those who participated further. We would like to invite all those attended the IPT roundtable to join Mates in Mind at a further discussion to be hosted in the coming months.

“In hosting this next discussion, we intend to bring together a bring a group of like-minded individuals, to share insight and current best practice in order to further develop this conversation around how we can tackle mental ill-health in the workplace.

“We also look forward to taking this opportunity to broaden the community of support that is driving meaningful and long-lasting change across a range of industries.”

Advertisement

CNet displays on-going commitment to learning through professional development of entire Instructor Team
Sector News
CNet Training's Entire Instructor Team Complete Certificate of Educati
New data to help inform future student choices
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/new-data-to-help-inform-future
Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the #FutureofWork
Sector News
With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why We Need More Educators in Foster Care
Sector News
Every Child In Care Matters #ECICMBy the end of Key Stage 4, children
Minister for Investment unveils Digital Skills Bus #Bett2020
Sector News
@HP #Digital #Skills Bus equipped with two-floors of leading #EdTech,
CNet displays on-going commitment to learning through professional development of entire Instructor Team
Sector News
CNet Training's Entire Instructor Team Complete Certificate of Educati
New data to help inform future student choices
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/new-data-to-help-inform-future
Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the #FutureofWork
Sector News
With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour
Make Your Future Count: Accounting Apprenticeships and Careers Conference event
Sector News
On 22 January 2020, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East Lo
Exeter College and Chiefs Foundation Collaborate to Improve Access to Defibrillators
Sector News
Exeter College is expanding the number of defibrillators at college si
ScreenSkills Apprenticeship Programme pilot to unlock millions of pounds of Apprenticeship Levy funds for film and TV industries
Sector News
@Netflix and @WarnerBros are to partner with the screen industry body
ECITB commits £90m to support the future of industry training
Sector News
The ECITB has unveiled a new £90 million skills investment plan to me
Cryptocurrency should part of the national curriculum
Sector News
Add #cryptocurrency to the national #curriculum, say one quarter of Br
New College leaders appointed to boost standards across further education
Sector News
Top performing college leaders and governors have been appointed to he
Strategic Guidance to the Office for Students - Ministerial priorities
Sector News
In a letter to the Office for Students, the Education Secretary Gavin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page