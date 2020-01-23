CNet displays on-going commitment to learning through professional development of entire Instructor Team

CNet Training's highly skilled technical Instructor team has over 300 years of combined industry experience. CNet employs 13 full-time Instructors who deliver technical education programs for the digital infrastructure industry internationally. The Instructor team have all successfully completed the Level 4 Certificate in Education and Training, confirming CNet's commitment to on-going professional development and supporting its global leader status in technical education for the Digital Infrastructure Industry. The Instructors have completed the qualification alongside their busy full-time commitments for CNet, delivering technical education programs within the data centre and network infrastructure sectors across the world.

The Certificate of Education and Training (Level 4) is a nationally recognised teaching qualification and is part of the Qualifications and Credit Framework (QCF). The program teaches the responsibilities of a teacher/Instructor as well as practical teaching and adult learning. The program teaches how to plan and deliver inclusive teaching and learning, how to deliver lessons, carry out assessments and manage assignments to deadlines.

The Level 4 program was taught via guided learning as well as an intensive program of additional evening work. Plus, every Instructor had to be observed, delivering a CNet program to monitor their teaching style and delivery before being successfully awarded the qualification. The Instructors are now qualified to use the most effective teaching style and utilise learning resources to meet the desired needs of adult learners as well as the processes and responsibilities required to help all learners get the most out of the program that they are studying. The qualification is supported by the Education and Training Foundation.

CNet is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry, comprising the data centre and network infrastructure sectors, and is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to award both internationally recognised qualifications and professional certifications. The Instructors' Certificate in Education and Training (Level 4) qualification is a further step from CNet to raise the bar in technical education and to ensure all CNet programs are delivered to the highest standards.

All CNet Instructors are assessed on an on-going basis with regular Technical Audits to ensure their technical delivery is of the highest standards. The Certificate of Education and Training (Level 4) also fully complements the company’s ISO 9001:2015 accreditation for the quality commitment that they have held for 18 years. CNet’s quality management provides the learners and their employers with the confidence that a highly experienced and qualified Instructor is delivering the program. All CNet Instructors are well versed in the latest teaching methods, an understanding of adult teaching as well as being able to share valuable industry experience they have gained throughout their careers.

Andrew Stevens, CEO at CNet Training, says,

"CNet is continuously looking to raise the bar and set the standards for the industry, over the past 18 months, all CNet Instructors have been working hard to complete their Level 4 certificate of education and training qualification. As an organisation, we spend a lot of time developing our Instructors to maintain the highest quality of delivery across our programs and the team. Time and time again, customer feedback mentions the Instructors, their in-depth knowledge and style of program delivery as a highlight of the program. Instructors are already required to participate in a meticulous training schedule. Each has to undertake a comprehensive and in-depth process for each program they will teach, their knowledge and quality of delivery is tested and refined to ensure it meets the high standards expected by the company. The Level 4 program displays CNet's on-going commitment to learning, not just with our customers but across all our teams. This new qualification, alongside the rigorous train-the-training process, combined with the Instructors years of experience and knowledge of the industry leads to an unparalleled level of expertise in the delivery of programs across The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework".