Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the #FutureofWork

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour market automating with unprecedented speed, students need help to make sense of the world of work.

Every day, teenagers make important decisions that are relevant to their future. The time and energy they dedicate to learning and the fields of study where they place their greatest efforts profoundly shape the opportunities they will have throughout their lives.

A key source of motivation for students to study hard is to realise their dreams for work and life. Those dreams and aspirations, in turn, do not just depend on students’ talents, but they can be hugely influenced by the personal background of students and their families as well as by the depth and breadth of their knowledge about the world of work.

In a nutshell, students cannot be what they cannot see. With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour market automating with unprecedented speed, students need help to make sense of the world of work.

In 2018, the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the world’s largest dataset on young people’s educational experiences, collected first-of-its-kind data on this, making it possible to explore how much the career dreams of young people have changed over the past 20 years, how closely they are related to actual labour demand, and how closely aspirations are shaped by social background and gender.

Join Andreas Schleicher, the director for the OECD Directorate of Education and Skills, and Anthony Mann, analyst for PISA, for this Q & A webinar, Thursday January 30th - 15h CET. They will present the findings of Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the Future of Work.

Register here. If you have any questions before or during the webinar please send them This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and via twitter.

“Dream jobs: Teenagers’ career aspirations and the future of work” report now available looks at the mismatch between job aspirations of teens and the predicted job market they are entering.

➡ https://t.co/vBrE0VE8CI#dreamjobs #futureofwork pic.twitter.com/HhBS5rsybf Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Sector News @HP #Digital #Skills Bus equipped with two-floors of leading #EdTech, Sector News CNet Training's Entire Instructor Team Complete Certificate of Educati Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/new-data-to-help-inform-future January 22, 2020