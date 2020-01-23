 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dream Jobs? Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the #FutureofWork

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour market automating with unprecedented speed, students need help to make sense of the world of work.

Every day, teenagers make important decisions that are relevant to their future. The time and energy they dedicate to learning and the fields of study where they place their greatest efforts profoundly shape the opportunities they will have throughout their lives.

A key source of motivation for students to study hard is to realise their dreams for work and life. Those dreams and aspirations, in turn, do not just depend on students’ talents, but they can be hugely influenced by the personal background of students and their families as well as by the depth and breadth of their knowledge about the world of work.

In a nutshell, students cannot be what they cannot see. With young people staying in education longer than ever and the labour market automating with unprecedented speed, students need help to make sense of the world of work.

In 2018, the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the world’s largest dataset on young people’s educational experiences, collected first-of-its-kind data on this, making it possible to explore how much the career dreams of young people have changed over the past 20 years, how closely they are related to actual labour demand, and how closely aspirations are shaped by social background and gender.

Join Andreas Schleicher, the director for the OECD Directorate of Education and Skills, and Anthony Mann, analyst for PISA, for this Q & A webinar, Thursday January 30th - 15h CET. They will present the findings of Dream Jobs?  Teenagers' Career Aspirations and the Future of Work

Register here. If you have any questions before or during the webinar please send them This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and via twitter.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why We Need More Educators in Foster Care
Sector News
Every Child In Care Matters #ECICMBy the end of Key Stage 4, children
The Industry and Parliament Trust invite Mates in Mind to drive talks around tackling mental ill-health within construction
Sector News
In January Mates in Mind joined the Industry and Parliament Trust (IPT
Minister for Investment unveils Digital Skills Bus #Bett2020
Sector News
@HP #Digital #Skills Bus equipped with two-floors of leading #EdTech,
CNet displays on-going commitment to learning through professional development of entire Instructor Team
Sector News
CNet Training's Entire Instructor Team Complete Certificate of Educati
New data to help inform future student choices
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/new-data-to-help-inform-future
Make Your Future Count: Accounting Apprenticeships and Careers Conference event
Sector News
On 22 January 2020, the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East Lo
Exeter College and Chiefs Foundation Collaborate to Improve Access to Defibrillators
Sector News
Exeter College is expanding the number of defibrillators at college si
ScreenSkills Apprenticeship Programme pilot to unlock millions of pounds of Apprenticeship Levy funds for film and TV industries
Sector News
@Netflix and @WarnerBros are to partner with the screen industry body
ECITB commits £90m to support the future of industry training
Sector News
The ECITB has unveiled a new £90 million skills investment plan to me
Cryptocurrency should part of the national curriculum
Sector News
Add #cryptocurrency to the national #curriculum, say one quarter of Br
New College leaders appointed to boost standards across further education
Sector News
Top performing college leaders and governors have been appointed to he
Strategic Guidance to the Office for Students - Ministerial priorities
Sector News
In a letter to the Office for Students, the Education Secretary Gavin

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page