Demand in engineering jobs brings BMW to The Henley College

Engineering students at The Henley College enjoyed a really informative presentation from BMW, hearing about their world-class skills, techniques and technologies across the Mini, Rolls Royce and BMW brands.

Mark Massingham, Schools Engagement Officer for BMW said:

“At BMW, we’ve always been impressed with The Henley College who have produced excellent students for us. With the new opportunities being created, it is important to have a good pipeline of apprentices coming through. We hope that attending local schools such as The Henley College, we can discover that new talent.”

Teacher Adam Kirkwood said,

“We’re enormously proud of our relationships with world class companies such as BMW. Providing our students with the knowledge and first-hand experience of the broad range of opportunities that exist in engineering and related industries really helps them to focus on their careers and strive to achieve”

Graduate of The Henley College in 2019, William McCulloch, who completed a BTEC Level 3 Engineering Extended Diploma, has successfully gained an apprenticeship with BMW. With UK government statistics showing that there is an engineering jobs shortage, with 186,000 skilled recruits each year needed until 2024, the college supports students to maximise their career potential by providing  extensive career guidance and having good relationships with large companies such as BMW.  The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) revealed in a report that up to 62 per cent of engineering employers say that graduates cannot offer the right skills, which is a contributing factor, and also suggest that schools and universities need to prepare future engineers for their debut in the workforce.

Our recent Ofsted report, graded Good in October 2019 states that, “Engineering staff plan an ambitious and challenging curriculum which enables students to develop the skills they need for industry work. Substantial numbers of engineering students progress to apprenticeships with prestigious and well-respected companies. Apprentices study in areas identified by leaders as meeting local and regional needs.”

