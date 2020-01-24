 
LONDON SOUTH EAST COLLEGES' PRINCIPAL APPOINTED NATIONAL LEADER OF FURTHER EDUCATION

The CEO of London & South East Education Group has been named as a National Leader of Further Education (NLFE) – one of just 11 in the country.

Dr Sam Parrett OBE will be joining the network of outstanding college leaders who have been selected by the Department for Education to offer strategic advice, support and mentoring to colleges in need of improvement.

The NLFE programme has been modelled on the government’s successful National Leaders of Education scheme in schools. Both schemes aim to engage and mobilise outstanding leaders in the sector to help secure the best possible outcomes for learners.

Being part of the NLFE programme also gives colleges the opportunity to develop the skills of their staff – who will be working together to identify and support the various types of improvement work that may be needed by a struggling college.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Sam Parrett, said:

“It’s a real honour to be appointed as a National Leader for Further Education. I very much look forward to working with my peers within the sector to support improvement and promote excellence.

“FE has an extremely important role to play in the Government’s skills and industrial strategies going forward. Working together to share best practice is key to success and I am confident that both the sector and our individual college will benefit immensely from the NLFE programme.”

