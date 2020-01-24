East London & Essex Education Conference helps schools tackle children’s wellbeing and social mobility

A free conference for East London and Essex school leaders takes place on 30 January 2020 to share advice and best practice for school funding and children’s wellbeing and social mobility.

Hosted by HES (Havering Education Services) the annual East London & Essex Education Conference has been developed for school leaders and business managers to discuss key sector issues and gain practical insight from leading specialists.

The conference will take place at the CEME Conference Centre, Rainham, Essex with a group of inspiring education experts sharing the latest insights and best practices to help schools deliver high quality education and boost student wellbeing. This is a key opportunity for schools to re-energise their processes for the new year with fresh industry thinking.

Respected speakers from across the education landscape will include Professor Dr Ger Graus OBE, the director of education at KidZania. Sharing insight on social mobility gathered from global data and analysed by experts, Prof. Graus will be exploring the role of education in overcoming wider social problems and how the industry can work together to improve opportunities for children in the future.

Claire Kelly, former teacher and director of curricula and training at the Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) charity will be sharing advice on mindfulness in the classroom. Claire and Ger are joined by former teacher, Ross McWilliam, who specialises in student wellbeing, and fundraising expert, Rochelle Mathieson, who will be giving practical advice on navigating complex school grant applications.

The conference will also feature leading education suppliers to help streamline procurement processes for school leaders, along with the opportunity for schools to win education resources.

Shola Omogbehin, head of education traded services at HES, said:

“In a challenging economic and social climate, it is essential that schools are well-supported in order to offer their pupils the best possible start in life. Since its inception, the annual East London & Essex Education Conference has become a highlight event for school leaders and business managers. This year’s event has been developed for schools that wish to boost their funding and support pupil wellbeing and mental health – all factors which can affect academic performance. By enabling schools to access expert advice, and by providing a platform for collaboration and peer to peer exchange of ideas, the event aims to inspire schools and support them in delivering a high quality education to all young people. ”

The event will be held at CEME Conference Centre, Rainham, Essex on 30th January 2020.