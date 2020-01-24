 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East London & Essex Education Conference helps schools tackle children’s wellbeing and social mobility

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A free conference for East London and Essex school leaders takes place on 30 January 2020 to share advice and best practice for school funding and children’s wellbeing and social mobility.

Hosted by HES (Havering Education Services) the annual East London & Essex Education Conference has been developed for school leaders and business managers to discuss key sector issues and gain practical insight from leading specialists.

The conference will take place at the CEME Conference Centre, Rainham, Essex with a group of inspiring education experts sharing the latest insights and best practices to help schools deliver high quality education and boost student wellbeing. This is a key opportunity for schools to re-energise their processes for the new year with fresh industry thinking.

Respected speakers from across the education landscape will include Professor Dr Ger Graus OBE, the director of education at KidZania. Sharing insight on social mobility gathered from global data and analysed by experts, Prof. Graus will be exploring the role of education in overcoming wider social problems and how the industry can work together to improve opportunities for children in the future.

Claire Kelly, former teacher and director of curricula and training at the Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) charity will be sharing advice on mindfulness in the classroom. Claire and Ger are joined by former teacher, Ross McWilliam, who specialises in student wellbeing, and fundraising expert, Rochelle Mathieson, who will be giving practical advice on navigating complex school grant applications.

The conference will also feature leading education suppliers to help streamline procurement processes for school leaders, along with the opportunity for schools to win education resources. 

Shola Omogbehin, head of education traded services at HES, said:

“In a challenging economic and social climate, it is essential that schools are well-supported in order to offer their pupils the best possible start in life. Since its inception, the annual East London & Essex Education Conference has become a highlight event for school leaders and business managers. This year’s event has been developed for schools that wish to boost their funding and support pupil wellbeing and mental health – all factors which can affect academic performance. By enabling schools to access expert advice, and by providing a platform for collaboration and peer to peer exchange of ideas, the event aims to inspire schools and support them in delivering a high quality education to all young people. ”

Advertisement

Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT
Sector News
Knowledge, Skills & Behaviours for #Software Development, #Machine
SOAS one of 12 universities and colleges in first phase of $1billion global university network launched by George Soros
Sector News
SOAS University of London is one of 12 universities and colleges parti
Â£2.4 million for better sports activities and teaching
Sector News
SCHOOLS ENCOURAGED TO OPEN UP SPORTS FACILITIES ALL YEAR ROUND TO BOOS

The event will be held at CEME Conference Centre, Rainham, Essex on 30th January 2020. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT
Sector News
Knowledge, Skills & Behaviours for #Software Development, #Machine
Become a Barista with five-week college course at East Sussex College
Sector News
Local coffee connoisseurs will have the opportunity to become qualifie
Davos: George Soros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education
Sector News
@GeorgeSoros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education @Da
Speech: Lets build on the stability that business needs
Sector News
An article by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom published in The Sunda
LEGAL & GENERAL PARTNERS WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY TO LAUNCH £20M RESEARCH CENTRE
Sector News
Our society is ageing #AgeingPopulationToday, there are more than 12 m
Third generation mariner to turbocharge the future of maritime’s brightest #talent
Sector News
New Maritime Skills Commission to develop skills in the sector, commis
Boost for UK science with unlimited visa offer to world's brightest and best
Sector News
Government announce on new Global #Talent route visaA new, fast-track
SOAS one of 12 universities and colleges in first phase of $1billion global university network launched by George Soros
Sector News
SOAS University of London is one of 12 universities and colleges parti
£2.4 million for better sports activities and teaching
Sector News
SCHOOLS ENCOURAGED TO OPEN UP SPORTS FACILITIES ALL YEAR ROUND TO BOOS
NPTC Group of Colleges’ Human Resources Team shortlisted for #TesAwards
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges’ Human Resources team is feeling extremely pr
What next for quality improvement after successfully registering as an apprenticeship provider?
Sector News
If you’ve successfully applied to the #RoATP as a new #apprenticeshi
LONDON SOUTH EAST COLLEGES' PRINCIPAL APPOINTED NATIONAL LEADER OF FURTHER EDUCATION
Sector News
The CEO of London & South East Education Group has been named as a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Peter Hounsome
Peter Hounsome has published a new article: Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT less than a minute ago
Stacey MacNaught
Stacey MacNaught had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

@SimonHeseltine ?
View Original Tweet

Stacey MacNaught
Stacey MacNaught had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

@SimonHeseltine ?
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page