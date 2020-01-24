https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/24/apprenticeships/

Apprenticeships Posted by: Media Officer, Posted on: 24 January 2020 - Categories: Apprenticeships

Today our blog focuses on the latest news on apprenticeships.

Film Apprenticeship

Today, TES and the Sun reported Netflix and Warner Bros are backing a pilot scheme to offer apprenticeships for people aspiring to work in the TV and film industry, supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

It’s absolutely fantastic to see global companies like Netflix and Warner Bros investing in apprenticeships to help young people pursue exciting careers in TV and film. Britain’s creative industries are a huge success at home and abroad. This innovative partnership will provide the opportunity for apprentices to gain the skills they need to get ahead in the industry while working on major productions. We recognise that more needs to be done to make sure the TV and film industry is able to take full advantage of the apprenticeship system, including the levy. This scheme will also help test how we can support them to generate the skilled workforce they are crying out for.

Fire It Up

Today also marks the launch of the department’s very own grime single. The song entitled ‘The Calling’ sees the veteran grime star P Money teaming up with producer Silencer as he raps about the importance of embracing a career path and skills.

The single was set up in coordination with our Fire It Up apprenticeships campaign, partnered by Jamal Edwards MBE, who founded and pioneered the online grime platform, SBTV.

You can find the