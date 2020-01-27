 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New professional music course on offer at Barnsley College

Details
Hits: 78
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barnsley College’s Higher Education Music department is launching Pro Tools Fundamentals, a software course introducing essential concepts and principles, after becoming an official Avid Learning partner.

The Pro Tools Fundamental course covers everything you need to know in order to complete a basic Pro Tools project and is ideal for new or experienced users of the software who would like to build a solid foundational understanding of the programme.

Students will learn how to build sessions that include multi-track recordings of live audio, MIDI sequences and virtual instruments. Hands-on exercises and projects introduce essential techniques for recording and importing audio, arranging media on tracks and using mixing techniques to finalise a production.

Barnsley College is pleased to offer the two-day course at a reduced price of £250 and there is a further reduction for current Barnsley College students. The course will run on Thursday 20 February and Friday 21 February, and students need to pay in full by Friday 31 January.

Timothy Canfer, Associate Teacher for Higher Education and Avid Certified Instructor, said: “We are delighted to be offering this exciting industry-standard certification at a reduced price to the typical industry cost. The Pro Tools 101 and 110 courses allow students to gain an in-depth awareness of Pro Tools fundamentals and significantly expand their creative and commercial opportunities.”

Advertisement

Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT
Sector News
Knowledge, Skills & Behaviours for #Software Development, #Machine
Ofsted consults on changes to inspection framework for teacher training
Sector News
Ofsted has today published a consultation on a new approach to inspect
Â£2.4 million for better sports activities and teaching
Sector News
SCHOOLS ENCOURAGED TO OPEN UP SPORTS FACILITIES ALL YEAR ROUND TO BOOS

You may also be interested in these articles:

Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT
Sector News
Knowledge, Skills & Behaviours for #Software Development, #Machine
Ofsted consults on changes to inspection framework for teacher training
Sector News
Ofsted has today published a consultation on a new approach to inspect
Become a Barista with five-week college course at East Sussex College
Sector News
Local coffee connoisseurs will have the opportunity to become qualifie
Davos: George Soros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education
Sector News
@GeorgeSoros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education @Da
Speech: Lets build on the stability that business needs
Sector News
An article by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom published in The Sunda
LEGAL & GENERAL PARTNERS WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY TO LAUNCH £20M RESEARCH CENTRE
Sector News
Our society is ageing #AgeingPopulationToday, there are more than 12 m
Third generation mariner to turbocharge the future of maritime’s brightest #talent
Sector News
New Maritime Skills Commission to develop skills in the sector, commis
Boost for UK science with unlimited visa offer to world's brightest and best
Sector News
Government announce on new Global #Talent route visaA new, fast-track
SOAS one of 12 universities and colleges in first phase of $1billion global university network launched by George Soros
Sector News
SOAS University of London is one of 12 universities and colleges parti
East London & Essex Education Conference helps schools tackle children’s wellbeing and social mobility
Sector News
A free conference for East London and Essex school leaders takes place
£2.4 million for better sports activities and teaching
Sector News
SCHOOLS ENCOURAGED TO OPEN UP SPORTS FACILITIES ALL YEAR ROUND TO BOOS
What next for quality improvement after successfully registering as an apprenticeship provider?
Sector News
If you’ve successfully applied to the #RoATP as a new #apprenticeshi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Peter Hounsome
Peter Hounsome has published a new article: Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT 4 hours 30 minutes ago
Stacey MacNaught
Stacey MacNaught had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

@SimonHeseltine ?
View Original Tweet

Stacey MacNaught
Stacey MacNaught had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

@SimonHeseltine ?
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page