New professional music course on offer at Barnsley College

Barnsley College’s Higher Education Music department is launching Pro Tools Fundamentals, a software course introducing essential concepts and principles, after becoming an official Avid Learning partner.

The Pro Tools Fundamental course covers everything you need to know in order to complete a basic Pro Tools project and is ideal for new or experienced users of the software who would like to build a solid foundational understanding of the programme.

Students will learn how to build sessions that include multi-track recordings of live audio, MIDI sequences and virtual instruments. Hands-on exercises and projects introduce essential techniques for recording and importing audio, arranging media on tracks and using mixing techniques to finalise a production.

Barnsley College is pleased to offer the two-day course at a reduced price of £250 and there is a further reduction for current Barnsley College students. The course will run on Thursday 20 February and Friday 21 February, and students need to pay in full by Friday 31 January.

Timothy Canfer, Associate Teacher for Higher Education and Avid Certified Instructor, said: “We are delighted to be offering this exciting industry-standard certification at a reduced price to the typical industry cost. The Pro Tools 101 and 110 courses allow students to gain an in-depth awareness of Pro Tools fundamentals and significantly expand their creative and commercial opportunities.”

