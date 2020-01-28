 
NEU announces Labour leadership education hustings

On Tuesday 18 February, the National Education Union – the fourth largest union in the UK – will host a hustings for the Labour Party leadership election.

The event, which will feature all candidates, focuses on education matters.

Although the NEU is not affiliated to the Labour Party, we are making sure that the candidates each have a chance to answer questions of concern to our membership of over 450,000 teachers, lecturers, support staff and leaders working in maintained and independent schools and colleges across the UK.

The hustings will be held from 18.30-20.00 on Tuesday 18 February in the Logan Hall at the Institute of Education, 20 Bedford Way, London WC1H 0AL. It will also be livestreamed on our social media channels and website.

We will also be organising a hustings for the Liberal Democrat leadership election later in 2020.

The Labour hustings will be moderated by Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, who said:

“We aren’t politically affiliated and we work with all political parties to advance education policies. This hustings is a fantastic opportunity for our members and the education world at large to find out what each of the candidates stand for. The 2019 General Election showed that schools, colleges and nurseries are crucial issues for many voters, and the NEU is pleased to ensure Labour leadership candidates can make clear their commitments and values on education.”

