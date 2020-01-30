Fall in love with learning at East Sussex College this February #LovetoLearn

People are being encouraged to fall in love with learning and try something new, re-discover a hidden talent, or boost their CV with some new skills at East Sussex College this February.

The college is making February ‘Love to Learn’ month which will give students of all ages the opportunity to get involved with a packed calendar of events and part-time courses.

The Sussex-based college, which has campuses in Hastings, Eastbourne, and Lewes is championing a number of new learning opportunities throughout the month including National Apprenticeship Week, Eastbourne Jobs Fair and exciting new part-time cookery courses.

A range of part-time courses in the arts and computing, as well as a special hair and beauty prom evening, will be available to help people re-discover a hidden talent or passion.

For those looking to boost their CV or have dreamed of starting their own business, then qualifications in Sports Massage Therapy, Barista Skills, and Eyelash extensions are also available.

Clive Cooke, CEO at East Sussex College said,

“There is a lot to love about learning which is why we’re making February ‘Love to Learn’ month.

“The month is all about coming along to one of our events to open up new job opportunities or to learn something new. We have some free courses for leisure or paid courses that will give you a formal qualification; so there really is something for everyone.”

While celebrating Love to Learn month, we will also be joining the #LoveOurColleges campaign, a national campaign that highlights the vital role that colleges play in transforming people’s lives, shaping communities and boosting our economy.

There are a number of courses starting in the Arts, Construction, Cookery, Digital and Music, and Health and Fitness. For a full list of events and courses, and information about how to apply please visit the ‘Love to Learn’ page.

The college will be getting behind:

National Apprenticeship Week // Monday 3rd - Friday 7th February // various locations // £FREE

Talks and workshops from Sussex Skills Solutions at each of the college campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes.

Apprenticeship talks and tours of Edwards Vacuum in Eastbourne for engineering students at college and school students interested in Engineering.

Eastbourne ‘Loves to Work’ Jobs Fair // Friday 14th February // The Loft Lounge, Eastbourne // £FREE

Sussex Skills Solutions team will be attending the Eastbourne jobs fair to give advice and guidance about starting an apprenticeship.

Access to Higher Education Information Events // Tuesday 11th & Wednesday 26th February // Eastbourne campus // £FREE

The college will be hosting two information events for students who are looking to boost their qualifications to help them get to university.

Hair and Beauty Prom Night // Wednesday 26th February // Lewes campus // £2

The college Hair and Beauty students will be showcasing the finest hairstyles, prom-style make-up, and beauty treatments during this special prom evening in Lewes. Prom and bridal wear specialists Our Little Secret will also be showing off their finest dresses.

Love Our College campaign // Saturday 1st - Saturday 29th February // various locations // £FREE

The college will be sharing inspirational stories and explaining why their students love college.

There are lots of courses starting in February:

ARTS

Camera Techniques // Tuesday 4th February // Station Plaza campus // £50

The perfect introduction to using a DSL camera to capture stills and moving image.

Drypoint Etching // Thursday 27th February // Station Plaza campus // £70

The course will explore a range of etching processes including dry-point, soft and hard ground etching.

Needles and Wool Club // Tuesday 25th February // Eastbourne campus // £45

The perfect course for beginners or knitting experts to join a friendly and relaxed group and create knitted items.

BEAUTY

Eyelash Extensions // Thursday 20th February // Station Plaza campus // £145

Add this popular beauty treatment to your skillset and become a qualified lash technician.

CONSTRUCTION

Electrical Inspection & Testing // Monday 17th February // Ore Valley campus // £390

This course will give trainee electricians the skills and qualification to carry out inspections and testing on electrical installations.

Part P Electrical // Monday 17th February // Ore Valley campus // £Please get in touch for cost

The Part P Electrical course will give electricians the qualification to carry out electrical installations in homes to the required standard.

CAD Solid Works // Tuesday 4th February // Ore Valley campus // £50

Learn the basics of Computer-Aided Design and then create 3D models.

Welding // Tuesday 4th February // Ore Valley campus // £400

Learn the basics of welding and produce different welds such as TIG, MIG and ARC.

COOKERY

Bread Basket // Saturday 1st February // Station Plaza campus // £36

A two-day workshop that will teach you the art of kneading, proving, knocking back and shaping.

Arabian Nights // Tuesday 4th February // Station Plaza campus // £80

Discover the wonderful tastes and flavours of Arabic cuisine.

Fish and Seafood // Tuesday 25th February // Eastbourne campus // £50

Become a fish expert and learn how to spot the best quality products and create tasty fish dishes.

Healthy Eating - 15 Minute Meals // Tuesday 4th February // Station Plaza campus // £100

Learn how to create quick and tasty meals.

Some Like It Hot // Saturday 8th February // Station Plaza campus // £36

Learn how to create a sumptuous Indian banquet.

The Dinner Party // Monday 24th February // Station Plaza campus // £80

Learn how to plan and cook a three-course meal and be the perfect host for your guests.

Vegetarian Gourmet // Wednesday 26th February // Eastbourne campus // £40

Learn how to create exceptionally tasty vegetarian dishes.

Barista Skills // Tuesday 25th February // Eastbourne campus // £60

Learn the art of making the perfect cup of coffee.

DIGITAL AND MUSIC

Basic Multi Tracking // Tuesday 4th February // Ore Valley campus // £100

Bring your own instruments and learn how to mix and record your own music track in our college recording studio.

Introduction to Music Production // Thursday 6th February // Ore Valley campus // £50

Perfect for beginners who would like to record their own music track.

Beginners IT // Monday 3rd February // Eastbourne campus // £75

Ideal for complete computer novices, this course will get you online and sending emails in no time.

Databases // Tuesday 4th February // Ore Valley campus // £30

Perfect for small business owners who need to organise their business data.

Digital Video Bootcamp // Tuesday 4th February // Ore Valley campus // £200

Perfect for keen filmmakers or business owners who would like to create engaging videos.

Internet and Social Media for Beginners // Tuesday 4th February // Ore Valley campus // £20

Perfect for people looking to join the digital world or engage with fans online.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Level 2 Award in Food Safety // Wednesday 12th February // Station Plaza campus // £65

Learn the importance of food safety and gain a Level 2 Food Safety certificate.

Introduction to First Aid // Monday 3rd February // Station Plaza campus // £35

Learn basic first aid techniques and be prepared to respond in an emergency situation.

Fitness for the Elderly // Monday 3rd February // Station Plaza campus // £55

Keep active and learn top fitness tips alongside other like-minded people.

Introduction to Fitness // Monday 3rd February // Station Plaza campus // £55

Learn how to train more effectively and keep fit.

Sports Coaching // Monday 3rd February // Station Plaza campus // £55

This course will give you the perfect introduction to sports coaching.

Level 4 Sports Massage Therapy // Wednesday 5th February // Station Plaza campus // £811 (Feb & Sept starts)

This advanced course is perfect for advancing your career as it teaches you how to apply massage techniques to prevent and manage sporting injuries.

Upper Limb Sports Injuries // Saturday 29th February // Station Plaza campus // £200

Specialise in managing and preventing upper limb sporting injuries.

Map Reading for Beginners // Monday 3rd February // Station Plaza campus // £Please get in touch for cost

Learn how to read and navigate from traditional maps.