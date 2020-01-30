 
With the world of work changing ADP are always designing for people

@ADP Recognised on @FortuneMagazine's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" List for 14th Consecutive Year

ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2020.  This marks the 14th consecutive year the company has been recognised on the annual list, which spotlights companies with consistently strong performance and reputations amid a time of dynamic change.

"We are extremely proud to see our organisation once again be recognised among the most admired companies in the world," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. 

"At ADP, we are always designing for people. With the world of work changing at such a rapid pace, we are continuously innovating to provide our associates and clients the tools they need to reach their full potential.  We are honoured to have the opportunity to help build a better world of work for everyone."

FORTUNE collaborates with partner Korn Ferry Hay Group on this corporate reputation survey, which evaluates approximately 1,500 companies, including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500® database with revenues of $10 billion or more.  Korn Ferry Hay Group surveys 680 companies from 30 countries to select the largest for each international and U.S. industry.  Executives, directors and analysts are then asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value to social responsibility, and this vote results in the 52 industry lists.  

NCG joins Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme
Sector News
England's largest college group NCG has joined the Governmentâ€™s #Nor
Crash in apprenticeship and FE numbers demands revolution in lifelong learning
Sector News
Further education and skills: January 2020The Liberal Democrats have t
South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for

