Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition

Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have been putting their skills to the test in the latest round of Intercampus Competition which saw trades showcasing their #talent.

Apprentices from Level 2 and Level 3 programmes in joinery, cabinet making, plastering and carpentry took part in the Intercampus Competition which saw the young people display their skills and knowledge to complete a specific brief to the highest standards. Carpenter Winners FE

John Nixon, Head of School, Construction, Engineering Services and Skills for Work said, “The Intercampus Competitions are an integral part of learning here at SERC. The competitions allow the students to work to a specific brief in a limited time which is what they must do in the workplace.

Cabinet Making Winners FE

“The competition is fierce with classmates competing and a bit of campus rivalry thrown in but at the next stage, the students are flying the flag for SERC against other colleges, so they are all keen to do their best. 

Joinery Winners FE

“Congratulations to all the students who have won. We are delighted to see the high level of work displayed throughout the competition which makes us proud of what the young people have achieved for themselves and which also illustrates the high standards of teaching at SERC.”

Pictured Above:

Plastering: (L-R) Level 2 Plastering Apprentice Jake Beckett (Maghaberry) First place, Level 2 Plastering - Skills for Work Barry McShane (Belfast) – Second place, and Level 2 Plastering Apprentice. Scott Kerr (Carrickfergus) – Third place.

Carpenters: (L-R) Level 2 Joinery students Jamie Hughes (Lisburn), Ben Starrett (Lisburn), Shea McClean (Lurgan) – First place, Skills for Work Level 2 and Level 3 Joinery Apprentices Luke Palmer (Bangor) – Third place and Curtis Sanlon (Belfast) Second place. 

Cabinet Making: (L-R) Level 3 Carpentry and Joinery Apprentices Richard Walsh (Lisburn) First place, Ben Davis (Lisburn) Second place and Charlie McDowell (Banbridge) – Third place.

Joinery: (L-R)  Level 2 Apprentice David Fairley (Lisburn) – First place, Darragh Bernardi (Lisburn), Scott McKeag Level 3 Apprentice (Killinchy) – Second place, Scott McMaster, Harry McNeill Level 2 Joinery Skills for Work (Lisburn) – Third place; pictured with fellow competitor, Steven Neill (Lisburn) Level 2 Apprentice.

Crash in apprenticeship and FE numbers demands revolution in lifelong learning
Sector News
Further education and skills: January 2020The Liberal Democrats have t
10-year rise in art education and funding among â€˜most creativeâ€™ nations
Sector News
Canva investigated the amount of government funding awarded to arts an
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
Sector News
#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali

