A World Built On Apprentices

With National Apprenticeship Week taking place from Monday 3rd - Friday 7th February 2020, Seetec Outsource, one of the largest employee owned business service providers across welfare, skills, justice and public services in the UK and Ireland, looks at how some of the world's most famous faces started out as apprentices themselves.
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
From creatives, to sport stars and fashion designers, successful apprentices are leading the way around the globe, and with university fees at their highest ever, it is easy to see why so many people are choosing to learn on the job.
You are now being logged in using your Facebook credentials
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.