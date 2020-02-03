RHS apprentices get their hands dirty this winter

#LookBeyond - RHS #apprentices get their hands dirty ahead of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (3-9 February), Royal Horticultural Society apprentices make the most of the mild temperatures at RHS Garden Rosemoor, Devon, as they harvest purple sprouting broccoli for the onsite restaurant and add pops of winter colour.
The charity is recruiting a record number of apprentices in 2020, increasing the number to 16 across its five gardens and 18 in 2021.
