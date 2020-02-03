 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition

Details
Hits: 65
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

hairdressing apprentice Sally Heyes, left, with assessor Tracy EatonTwo local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College Group (DCG) in a new national competition for trainee hairdressers and barbers next week.

Sally Heyes (19) from Ockbrook and Sam Winson (20) from Allestree will compete in the regional heat of the competition, organised by Concept hair magazine, which will be held at Stephenson College in Coalville on Monday February 10.

Former West Park school pupil Sally is an apprentice at Anya Mae salon in Derwent Business Centre, Clarke Street.

She is entering the colouring competition which she will create ahead of the competition and then style on the day ready for the judging.

Apprentice barber, Sam, who is a former pupil at Woodlands School, works for Robert Ashley Barbering in Chester Green and will cut and style a ‘Great Gatsby’ style for the competition.

They have been put forward for the competition by DCG assessor Tracy Eaton who said: “Both Sally and Sam have been chosen for their skills and work ethic. They have natural ability and I think will do well in the competition. 

“The fact that this new competition is aimed at apprentices will hopefully raise the profile of apprenticeships both amongst young people and employers.

If successful, Sally and Sam will go up against the winners of the five other regional heats at the national finals at the L’Oréal Professionnel Academy in London in March, where they will compete to be named the first ever Concept Hair Apprentice of the Year.

Sally said: “I am really looking forward to the competition as it is a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I enjoy creating vivid colours and have got for a very contemporary look.

“I was told at school that a hairdressing apprenticeship was ‘not a proper job’ but there is a great deal to learn and it is certainly not an easy ride.”

Sam continued: “We only have 45 minutes to cut, blow dry and style on the day.  Although I am used to time constraints, it will be a lot more pressure being watched by the judges.

“It’s good to get out of your comfort zone and test yourself in competitions.  My model is my boss Robert Ashley so I am sure he will help me stay calm.”

Robert Ashley started his career as an apprentice with Derby College and has returned there both as a guest lecturer and a member of the Employment and Skills Board for hairdressing and barbering.

Advertisement

Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College
Sector News
Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College to pr
Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank

He concluded: “Competitions such as these are a great to showcase skills but also to help build self-confidence.

“It is important that we as professionals train the next generation through structured apprenticeship programmes and it is great that this competition is focused solely on young people who are learning on the job with the support of colleges.”

Barbering apprentice Sam Winson with boss Robert Ashley

You may also be interested in these articles:

Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College
Sector News
Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College to pr
Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Derby Construction Boss Set To Boost Apprenticeships into 2020
Sector News
A Derby-based construction boss has declared that 22 percent of his wo
Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
WestKing student Beth bags Bronze in global chef competition
Sector News
In an amazing performance on Sunday 2 February, 18-year-old Beth Colli
Derby IT Firm Celebrates Apprenticeship Success As Academy Reaches Its First Year
Sector News
A Derby-based IT solutions firm, is celebrating the first year of its
Union announces 14 strike days at 74 UK universities in February and March
Sector News
Seventy-four UK universities* will be hit with 14 days of strike actio
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW
A ‘top down’ culture of lifelong learning is key to success in the digital age
Sector News
DIGITALLY- SAVVY BOARDS POWERING GROWTHDigital transformation needs to
Barnsley Sports Academy crowned champions
Sector News
Barnsley Sports Academy have been crowned champions of the English Col
UK parents start to back apprenticeships
Sector News
#Get2020Vision - New research from QA for #NationalApprenticeshipWeek

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page