 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships beat university as a route into project management

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week (#NAW2020), around two thirds of parents of children aged 13-18 were concerned their child would be stuck ‘making the tea’ if they became an apprentice. More than a third of parents said they still associate apprenticeships with manual jobs, like plumbing and carpentry.

Jamie’s story gives good reasons why young people should really consider an Apprenticeship as a way into a well-paid and interesting managerial career.

Jamie did well in his GCSEs, getting a mixture of As and Bs. So he took the ‘natural choice’ and chose to do A-levels, with a view to going to university, just as many of his mates were doing. However, halfway through his A-levels, he was not doing so well and realised that it wasn’t for him. So Jamie enrolled on a full-time construction management course at his local college.

At 19 he decided to look for an Apprenticeship in construction management. He was offered one with a company called Artelia, a construction industry project management company.

He studied one day a week at Barking & Dagenham College and spent the rest of the time learning on the job. 18 months later, he’s just finished his Higher Apprenticeship (which is equivalent to the first year of a degree). On completing it, Jamie was given a £6000 pay rise and promoted to Trainee Project Manager.

He was also thrilled to be told recently that his company is going to fund him to do a construction management degree.

Jamie will attend university part time to complete a Construction Management Degree and work towards achieving Chartered Project Professional status with the support of Artelia and the Association for Project Management.

Jamie explains: “When I was 16 I chose to pursue the university route; most of my social orbit went to university and it looked interesting to me. I also felt that I needed a degree for my career progression.

“However, in the position I find myself in now, I think I’ve definitely made the right choice. I’ve got 18 months’ work experience; I have a well sought-after higher qualification in project management and I am absolutely over-the-moon that my company is going to fund me to do a construction management degree.

“Many of my friends will be finishing their degrees this year with almost £30,000 worth of debt, whereas I have zero debt and I’m now on a good salary in a trainee project management position which is similar to what any new graduate could wish to get.”

Advertisement

Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a

Artelia’s Managing Director Mark Day says: “We are in an industry that is traditionally hard to recruit into; so a couple of years ago we decided that we needed to take a fresh look at Apprenticeships, as well as recruiting through our graduate programme.

“We started our inaugural Apprenticeship Programme in 2018 and Jamie is the first person to complete it. We are delighted at how the programme has equipped Jamie with the technical knowledge and practical competence required for a career in Project Management.

“We are passionate about developing talent for Artelia and Jamie too, Apprenticeships are a great way forward. I would wholeheartedly encourage other businesses and young people to ‘look beyond’ A-levels and university degrees and explore the value that Apprenticeships can bring to business and individuals alike.”

It’s National Apprenticeship Week 3 to 9 February 2020 and this year the government aims to encourage parents, teachers, employers and young people to ‘Look Beyond’, and celebrate the diversity and value that apprenticeships bring to employers, apprentices and communities across England today.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College
Sector News
Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College to pr
Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a
Derby Construction Boss Set To Boost Apprenticeships into 2020
Sector News
A Derby-based construction boss has declared that 22 percent of his wo
Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
WestKing student Beth bags Bronze in global chef competition
Sector News
In an amazing performance on Sunday 2 February, 18-year-old Beth Colli
Derby IT Firm Celebrates Apprenticeship Success As Academy Reaches Its First Year
Sector News
A Derby-based IT solutions firm, is celebrating the first year of its
Union announces 14 strike days at 74 UK universities in February and March
Sector News
Seventy-four UK universities* will be hit with 14 days of strike actio
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW
A ‘top down’ culture of lifelong learning is key to success in the digital age
Sector News
DIGITALLY- SAVVY BOARDS POWERING GROWTHDigital transformation needs to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page