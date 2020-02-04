 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nottingham's Young People Take a Step in the Right Direction and Start It with Futures

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Bringing Nottinghamshire Businesses Together for A Good Cause

Along with a whole host of other activities across #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020 (keep your eyes peeled on our social channels!), we’re hosting a quiz night raising money for @NSPCC with local Nottinghamshire businesses on the 6th February.

We want to get together with businesses we’ve loved working with recently to say thank you and to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week. We couldn’t think of a better way to do so than an evening of drinks, and mash, raffles, and the all-important quiz! We’re hoping for an evening of friendly competiveness in aid of the NSPCC.

Some of the raffle prizes we have so far:

  • Code Fitness donated a 6 week Bootcamp Voucher
  • Airquick have given a £10 Love2Shop Voucher
  • Total Care Security gifted an M&S food & wine hamper

In Nottingham, as in other cities across the UK, many young people face challenges which can make moving on from Year 11 a difficult time in their lives, and it’s really important we recognise this.

However, figures out this quarter show that 96.7% of Year 11 leavers in Nottingham have gone into education, employment or training.

Futures work with schools, colleges, training providers, partners, and most importantly young people and their families to help them with their future. The initiative supports them whilst they're still in secondary school to reduce the likelihood of them leaving school and becoming unemployed, and thanks to these efforts there are zero Year 11 leavers whose position is not known.

“It’s great to see the tireless efforts of our careers coaches come to fruition and that those not in work or education remains low. We know our support is still needed and we will continue to work with young people and their families to ensure they get the best opportunity to achieve more from life.” Amanda Payne, Head of Operations at Futures for You

Local Authority NEET is an initiative that supports young people in secondary school to reduce the likelihood of them becoming unemployed between the ages of 16 and 18.

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional Collegeâ€™s Refreshersâ€™ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional Collegeâ€™s Studentsâ€™ Union â€˜Refreshersâ€™
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Josh is selected the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
Auto Refinishing #Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the @Worl

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Josh is selected the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
Auto Refinishing #Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the @Worl
NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new student
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni Fantastic Four Selected for Wales Under 20s
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni and @WorcsWarriors outside half Luke Scu
Apprenticeships are Way Forward for Family Business
Sector News
While the cost of going to university continues to rise and the benefi
Cardiff and Vale College launches new apprenticeship with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with the South Wales Fire a
Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
Apprenticeships beat university as a route into project management
Sector News
According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a
Top apprenticeships to help power Britain's low carbon future
Sector News
As #NationalApprenticeshipWeek starts this week (Feb 3) Britain’s bi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page