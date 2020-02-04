NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony

NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new students by making a number of generous bursaries in a ceremony held in Neath College.

For the last 14 years, the College has awarded bursaries of £1,500 to the new intake of students from partner comprehensive schools who achieved the best results in their GCSEs.

The high performing students from across NPTC Group of Colleges were presented with a certificate and bursary to encourage them to develop their skills, and hopefully follow the likes of former students including previous, Bae Baglan student Si Wai Hui, who received the academic bursary and went onto study Medicine at Oxford University. Si Wai studied A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths at the College, achieving A*s in all three subjects as well as Gold in the Biology Olympiad in 2019.

Scholarships are also awarded to help students of exceptional sporting or creative ability to develop their talents to their fullest potential whilst maintaining their academic studies. This year’s recipients were joined by the new College Ambassadors, young mathematicians and budding engineers who also received a bursary at the ceremony.

Students were joined by their parents, college staff and a number of headteachers from local feeder schools eager to see the hard work of their former pupils be rewarded. This included Dw- y- Felin Comprehensive School’s Head of Year 11, Keith Williams who said:

‘’I am incredibly proud of all our former pupils being recognised here today. They were an outstanding year group and worked tremendously hard to achieve their outstanding GCSE results.’

‘’It’s fantastic that the College is able to give these bursaries, and such a great incentive for students to work hard and get those top results at GCSE.’’

NPTC Group of Colleges’ Vice Principal of Academic Services, Judith Williams, was on hand to award the students with their bursaries and said that the money had helped previous students who had gone on to degree level and beyond.

Judith said: “The students receiving bursaries today are the best of the best. We are delighted to reward them for their outstanding achievements. Some of our past winners have gone on to study at some of the top universities in the country.’’

This year, around 70 youngsters from NPTC Group of Colleges received awards and congratulations go to the following:

BURSARIES – ACADEMIC Chloe Evans Birchgrove Emily Darney Cefn Hengoed Jodie Langdon Cefn Saeson Hannah Parel Cefn Saeson Alfie Richards Cefn Saeson Ffion Titcombe Cwmtawe Elli Jones Cymer Afan Nzringha Jarvis Dwr-y-Felin Luke Powell Dwr-y-Felin Rhys James Dwr-y-Felin Benjamin Jeffs Dwr-y-Felin Sofia Lambert-Jones Dwr-y-Felin Lewis Thorne Dwr-y-Felin Jamie Melin Dwr-y-Felin Hannah Griffiths Llangatwg Jay Haley Ysgol Bae Baglan Lois Boziliovic Ysgol Bae Baglan Jacob Bailey Ysgol Cwm Brombil Angharad John Ysgol Bryn Tawe Carissa Choi Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera Jane Donovan Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera BURSARIES – ELITE SPORT Ciaran Comerford Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School Daniel Edwards Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera Chloe Evans Ysgol Bae Baglan Hannah Garnett Pen-Y-Dre High School Ffion Maddock Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School Victoria Powney Ysgol Bae Baglan SPORT AND CULTURAL SPORT Harvey Donovan St Joseph’s RC Demi Carlyle Edwards Ysgol Cwm Brombil Georgia Howells Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School Katelyn Kneath Cwmtawe Comprehensive School Niamh Thomas St Joseph’s RC Sophie Topper Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Lowri Wareham St Joseph’s RC SPORT AND CULTURAL CULTURAL Jordan Cranny Dwr Yr Felin Comprehensive School Evan Elias Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Casey-Jane Lewis Ysgol Bae Baglan Cellan Thomas Morgan Llangatwg Comprehensive School Issabelle Emily Alaina Purser Ysgol Bae Baglan Lucy Jayne Thomas Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Alicia Catherine Williams Ysgol Bae Baglan Sophie Alexandra Williams Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE Bragg Rachel Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Isabelle Lilly Coombs Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera Conor Drain Brecon High School Elin Wyn Orrells Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion Elis Tudor Newtown High School AMBASSADORS Jacob Bailey Ysgol Cwm Brombil Aiden Daniel Amy Catrin Davies Newtown High School Chloe Davies Prys Eckley Builth Wells High School Ana Godsell Kelsey Mai Hughes Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Seren Mia Haf Hughes Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Shannon Jarrett Ysgol Bae Baglan Emily Jerman Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion Cerys Jones Cwrt Sart Comprehensive School Cerys Ella Jones Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion Maia Jutsum Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School Con McCafferty Cwmtawe Comprehensive School Chloe Owen Newtown High School Ellie Phillips Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera Leah-Mai Richards Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion Sophie Shaw Builth Wells High School Emily Smith Cwmtawe Comprehensive School Rebecca Walsh Cwrt Sart Comprehensive School Seren Webber Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera SWIEET ENGINEERING Spencer Peters Cefn Saeson Charlie Davies Cefn Saeson