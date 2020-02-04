UCAS boosts advice for students and teachers with information from Which? University

From early February 2020, students considering applying to higher education will have access to a new source of trusted and valuable consumer advice on ucas.com.

Which? and UCAS have signed a partnership, which means UCAS will host key content developed by the UK consumer champion, formerly available on its Which? University site. It will include city guides, the parents’ guide to university, apprenticeship advice and guidance, and teacher resources.

The Which? University site attracted more than seven million visitors a year, and was regularly ranked by students and teachers as one of the most trusted sources of independent advice and information on preparing for higher education. The decision to move content to ucas.com will see Which? advice exposed to almost 30 million visitors a year.

Which? will focus on continuing to offer market-leading information and advice about student finance and budgeting, as well as help on completing personal statements on which.co.uk, but will cease to operate Which? University as a standalone website. The Which? student budget calculator will continue to be hosted and managed by Which?, and will also be available on ucas.com.

As part of the partnership, UCAS and Which? will join forces to conduct research into key issues affecting students, and provide the best possible information and advice to them and their families.

Clare Marchant, Chief Executive of UCAS, said: ‘Our deal with Which? University is great timing for our students, because it means they will continue to have access to the valuable content created by them. We are integrating it into our own guidance across ucas.com and on our new UCAS Hub, which gives students a more personalised opportunity to explore higher education. More than 153,000 students had signed up to the UCAS Hub by the end of January 2020.’

Jenni Allen, Director of Content at Which?, said: ‘We are exceptionally proud of the online help and guidance we have provided to millions of students over the years.

‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with UCAS, not only to ensure that even more prospective students and their families will continue to benefit from our impartial, expert advice, but also so we can work with UCAS on joint projects in the future.’

UCAS is expanding its apprenticeship information and advice – including new content for ucas.com, continuing to work with Which? and the National Apprenticeship Service on the Which? apprenticeships guide, and delivering new masterclasses for teachers at UCAS exhibitions in 2020.

