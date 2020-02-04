 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UCAS boosts advice for students and teachers with information from Which? University

Details
Hits: 81
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

From early February 2020, students considering applying to higher education will have access to a new source of trusted and valuable consumer advice on ucas.com.

Which? and UCAS have signed a partnership, which means UCAS will host key content developed by the UK consumer champion, formerly available on its Which? University site. It will include city guides, the parents’ guide to university, apprenticeship advice and guidance, and teacher resources.

The Which? University site attracted more than seven million visitors a year, and was regularly ranked by students and teachers as one of the most trusted sources of independent advice and information on preparing for higher education. The decision to move content to ucas.com will see Which? advice exposed to almost 30 million visitors a year.

Which? will focus on continuing to offer market-leading information and advice about student finance and budgeting, as well as help on completing personal statements on which.co.uk, but will cease to operate Which? University as a standalone website. The Which? student budget calculator will continue to be hosted and managed by Which?, and will also be available on ucas.com.

As part of the partnership, UCAS and Which? will join forces to conduct research into key issues affecting students, and provide the best possible information and advice to them and their families.

Clare Marchant, Chief Executive of UCAS, said: ‘Our deal with Which? University is great timing for our students, because it means they will continue to have access to the valuable content created by them. We are integrating it into our own guidance across ucas.com and on our new UCAS Hub, which gives students a more personalised opportunity to explore higher education. More than 153,000 students had signed up to the UCAS Hub by the end of January 2020.

Jenni Allen, Director of Content at Which?, said: ‘We are exceptionally proud of the online help and guidance we have provided to millions of students over the years.

‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with UCAS, not only to ensure that even more prospective students and their families will continue to benefit from our impartial, expert advice, but also so we can work with UCAS on joint projects in the future.’

UCAS is expanding its apprenticeship information and advice – including new content for ucas.com, continuing to work with Which? and the National Apprenticeship Service on the Which? apprenticeships guide, and delivering new masterclasses for teachers at UCAS exhibitions in 2020.

Advertisement

Three winners of Stationersâ€™ Foundation postgraduate bursaries funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Three postgraduate students, Michael Bromley, Peter Friend, and AimÃ©e
Coventry College given green light to train next generation of apprentices
Sector News
Coventry College has been given the green light by the government to t
Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr

You may also be interested in these articles:

Three winners of Stationers’ Foundation postgraduate bursaries funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Three postgraduate students, Michael Bromley, Peter Friend, and Aimée
Coventry College given green light to train next generation of apprentices
Sector News
Coventry College has been given the green light by the government to t
Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Sandwell College's new Construction Gateway Workshop officially opened by West Midlands Mayor
Sector News
Electoral Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street was at Sandwell Colle
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin
Finalists announced in the 2020 FDM @everywomanUK in Technology Awards
Sector News
Celebrating 10 years of women’s achievements in technologyThe finali
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle
South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Barnsley College employer engagement initiative promises top tips for recruitment success
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by Barnsley Coll
Businesses must focus on employee personality to avoid ‘generational gap’ myth
Sector News
Research shows that Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) wi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page