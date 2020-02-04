 
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB

Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest in #apprenticeships and training, according to the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) in response to the Construction PMI data published today.

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB, said:

“Construction is recovering from last year’s instability as we go into the new decade. It’s essential that industry uses this opportunity to commit to training and upskilling. FMB research shows that more than half of builders can’t hire bricklayers and carpenters. Site managers are also in short supply. 

Berry concluded: “It’s National Apprenticeship Week and the Government must use this platform to promote their co-sponsorship in apprenticeships directly to small businesses. With entry-level construction apprenticeship starts on the decline, as well as starts for young people, the Government must make a commitment to supporting small businesses who do most of the training.”

