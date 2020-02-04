Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost

Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest in #apprenticeships and training, according to the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) in response to the Construction PMI data published today.
Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB, said:
“Construction is recovering from last year’s instability as we go into the new decade. It’s essential that industry uses this opportunity to commit to training and upskilling. FMB research shows that more than half of builders can’t hire bricklayers and carpenters. Site managers are also in short supply.
Berry concluded: “It’s National Apprenticeship Week and the Government must use this platform to promote their co-sponsorship in apprenticeships directly to small businesses. With entry-level construction apprenticeship starts on the decline, as well as starts for young people, the Government must make a commitment to supporting small businesses who do most of the training.”
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.