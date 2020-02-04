 
Barnsley College employer engagement initiative promises top tips for recruitment success

Details
Hits: 66
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by Barnsley College, will host a free recruitment masterclass this month.

The informal event is open to local business owners and recruiters and takes place on Thursday 13 February, 9.30am to 11.30am in The Hub Space at Barnsley College’s Old Mill Lane campus.

The session will be hosted by Thomas Rushforth, Work Placement Team Leader at Barnsley College, who has over ten years of experience in the recruitment sector. Thomas will be sharing some of his most useful tips and advice for recruiting top talent into your business.

Thomas said: “Whether you're looking to take on your first employee or you want to find ways to recruit for your growth plan, this masterclass will provide a real insight into what to consider when advertising vacancies and securing the right candidate. You will learn strategies and tactics that promise to bring high calibre industry specialists to you.” 

Jess Widdowson, Enterprise Team Leader at Barnsley College, will introduce Talent United and explain how delegates can get involved with the programme, which aims to bridge the gap between education and employment. There will be an opportunity for open networking, and complimentary refreshments will also be provided.

Talent United regularly hosts a variety of free partner-led workshops designed to develop key skills. These events are open to everyone, which makes them perfect for business owners wanting to introduce new skills, or individuals with an interest in a particular subject.

