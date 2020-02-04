 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CT Skills kick start #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with their annual 'Made in the Midlands' apprenticeship awards ceremony

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#NAW2020 - @CTSkills celebrates the success of their annual #apprenticeship awards ceremony

Midlands training provider, CT Skills kick started National Apprenticeship Week with their annual 'Made in the Midlands' apprenticeship awards ceremony at their Head Office in Beeston on Monday 03rd February.

In celebration of National Apprentice Week, the awards received over 100 nominations from local employers including Node4, J Tomlinson, Scarsdale Vets, Framework Housing, George Spencer Academy all keen to nominate their apprentices through an extremely competitive process.

An expert panel of judges narrowed down the best entries to 4 finalists and 5 overall winners, with each winner being selected for an award category under the CT Skills core values; Pride, Respect, Accountability, Integrity and Service Excellence.

Alex Ford, Chief Executive Officer of CT Skills commented

; “I was extremely delighted to present the awards to such hardworking and dedicated apprentices from across the Midlands. The award winners and finalists are very passionate about their apprenticeships and it is great to see what an impact they are making to companies across the region.”

The awards also coincided with the rest of the events taking place for National Apprenticeship Week at CT Skills. The events include art murals created by local artists, apprenticeship drop in sessions and charity donations.

Advertisement

My Saturday job turned into an award-winning apprenticeship
Sector News
To mark #NationalApprenticeshipWeek Jasmine, from Stoke-on-Trent, is s
Fareham College becomes first FE partner of Venturefest South
Sector News
#VFS20 - @FarehamCollege trailblazes new opportunities for students by
All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships Launches Parliamentary Toolkit
Sector News
#NAW2020 - The APPG on Apprenticeships, has today, Tuesday 4 February,

You may also be interested in these articles:

My Saturday job turned into an award-winning apprenticeship
Sector News
To mark #NationalApprenticeshipWeek Jasmine, from Stoke-on-Trent, is s
Fareham College becomes first FE partner of Venturefest South
Sector News
#VFS20 - @FarehamCollege trailblazes new opportunities for students by
All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships Launches Parliamentary Toolkit
Sector News
#NAW2020 - The APPG on Apprenticeships, has today, Tuesday 4 February,
College directors prove that Apprenticeships are a route to the top!
Sector News
Two directors at Stoke on Trent College have told how they started the
ERSA and Leeds University Business School announce new project for employability and skills
Sector News
ERSA is delighted to announce a new research project in partnership wi
Three winners of Stationers’ Foundation postgraduate bursaries funded by The Printing Charity
Sector News
Three postgraduate students, Michael Bromley, Peter Friend, and Aimée
Dublin City University launches first FinTech microcredential with FutureLearn
Sector News
@DublinCityUni unveils new approach to online #upskilling in response
Coventry College given green light to train next generation of apprentices
Sector News
Coventry College has been given the green light by the government to t
Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Sandwell College's new Construction Gateway Workshop officially opened by West Midlands Mayor
Sector News
Electoral Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street was at Sandwell Colle
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Finalists announced in the 2020 FDM @everywomanUK in Technology Awards
Sector News
Celebrating 10 years of women’s achievements in technologyThe finali

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page