Prison Governor inspires Barnsley College Public Services students

Steve Johnson, a Prison Governor talking to Public Services students.

Barnsley College Public Services students had the chance to learn about life, careers and opportunities in Her Majesty's Prison (HMP) Service.

Representatives from HMP Wakefield high-security prison came to the College as inspirational speakers to talk about the prison healthcare, correctional facilities, rehabilitation and career opportunities available.

The students took the opportunity to ask questions related to prison life, custody with dignity and the custodial environment.

Steve Johnson, a Prison Governor at HMP Wakefield prison, said:

“Our aim is to engage students and inform them correctly about who we are and what we do.

“It is vital for students to expose themselves to different environments and become a well-rounded individual. Students thinking about a career in HMP Service will need empathy, discipline and be able to provide hope to prisoners. It was an honour to talk to the students and hopefully inspire the next generation.”

Luke Hellewell, Public Services Higher Education Pathway Leader at Barnsley College, added:

“We were thankful and excited when Steve and his colleagues spoke to our students about life working in a high-security prison and the opportunities available to our students within the Public Services industry. I’d really like to thank Wakefield Prison for sharing their vision with our students.”

 

