 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College students on course to keep up winning tradition in Royal Opera House Design Challenge

Details
Hits: 30
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Creative students from East Sussex College Lewes have once again been shortlisted for the prestigious Royal Opera House (ROH) Design Challenge.

The annual Design Challenge competition runs in the Autumn term and invites students from colleges and universities across the country to submit designs focussed on a particular brief.

This year, the project challenged students to design around Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 masterpiece, La bohème. There were four categories to enter; Set Design, Costume Design, Hair, Wig and Make-up Design, and Marketing Strategy and Design.

Over 20 students studying Art and Design subjects from the Lewes campus submitted work before the competition deadline on 14th February 2020 and are now eagerly awaiting the results which will be announced on 6th March 2020.

James DiBiase, A-Level Art tutor, said,

“Each year our students really look forward to entering the ROH Design Challenge. They’re given an opera or ballet to work on and a set of four Director’s visions, which they must use as project guidelines. All of the designs and productions are judged against how well they would work in the opera house.

“We’ve had lots of success in this competition over the years. The student’s work has become so successful that it is now used as an exemplar and inspiration for other colleges wishing to take part. As a result, the college has been made the only ‘Gold Standard’ for the competition.”

For the past seven years, students from East Sussex College Lewes have won at least one prize and had their work presented and displayed at the Royal Opera House and at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Current student Imogen Mcintosh-Roffey was the winner of the Set Design category in 2019. The Uckfield teenager studied A-Level Art in Lewes before starting an Art Foundation diploma at the Eastbourne campus this year. Her winning design was themed around Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Imogen said, “I created a set that featured distorted buildings, a plastic gobo projection, and had a clear contrast between dark and light. This helped me to reflect the overwhelming and violent nature of society and follow the Director’s brief to create a vibrant, powerful and relatable narrative to today’s teenagers.

“It was an exceptional competition to be a part of and win. Having the chance to work on live briefs, like this one, and having an extremely supportive network of tutors helped me to explore and produce some of my best work.”

Advertisement

End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this yearâ€™s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university
Sector News
Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego

The winners will be announced on the Royal Opera House website on Friday 6th March at midday. The winners from each category will be invited to a winners' exhibition on Friday 27th March and get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Royal Opera House. The winning artists will have their work displayed in the ROH’s Linbury Foyer until 7th April 2020.

You may also be interested in these articles:

End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coveted Green Gown Award for Exeter College Student
Sector News
Exeter College student Scott Stephens has been awarded a prestigious G
Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university
Sector News
Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu
Sector News
Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new district being developed by Count
Barton Peveril's Record Number of Oxbridge Offers
Sector News
A record number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are cele
Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a
South Eastern Regional College Upskill Colleges With Cyber Ops Training
Sector News
Representatives from all Northern Ireland’s FE Colleges were present

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page