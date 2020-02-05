 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Upskill Colleges With Cyber Ops Training

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Representatives from all Northern Ireland’s FE Colleges were present for some Cyber Ops training organised by the Digital IT Hub Coordinator Eammon Brankin and hosted at South Eastern Regional College (SERC).

Cyber Ops 2 FE

The training delivered by SERC’s Richard Sittlington gave participants a greater understanding of cyber security, a growing industry predicted to be among the twenty most in demand IT roles for the next decade.

Advertisement

Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego

You may also be interested in these articles:

Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu
Sector News
Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new district being developed by Count
Barton Peveril's Record Number of Oxbridge Offers
Sector News
A record number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are cele
Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a
Woodworking apprenticeship sets joiner on path to bright career
Sector News
Holmesfield-based British Woodworking Federation member, Tom Pearson &
Admissions Processes
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/04/admissions-processes/Admission
Prison Governor inspires Barnsley College Public Services students
Sector News
Barnsley College Public Services students had the chance to learn abou
Best in London Brick Competition showcases some superb bricklaying talent
Sector News
A UK-wide competition for professional bricklayers was held at the col

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page