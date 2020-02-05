 
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices

Details
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea makers, sent to ask for a long stand or tartan paint.

Now seen as the future of many businesses; praised for being as savvy, choosing to earn whilst they learn, this National Apprenticeships Week has highlighted the diversity of apprenticeship roles.

Family-owned Swansway Motor Group has celebrated its 75 apprentices by giving them all a surprise gift!

A Swansway apprenticeship mug, personalised M&Ms and a set of wireless earphones, director David Smyth explained, “Apprentices are our future, we have 75 across our 20 locations, from Technicians to Digital Marketing apprentices and they bring with them a fresh way of looking at the business and an enthusiasm to develop and progress”.

“We wanted to thank them all for their contribution to our family business and we hope our surprise gifts, show them just how much their contribution means to us”.

Information: Swansway is owned by the Smyth family and operates 4 VW Van Centres in, Birmingham, Wrexham, Preston and Liverpool. 6 Audi centres in Blackburn, Carlisle, Crewe, Preston, Stafford and Stoke. 2 Honda sites in Bolton and Stockport. 2 Volkswagen centres in Crewe and Wrexham. Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat sites in Chester; Jaguar and SEAT in Crewe and Stafford Land Rover. 4 Motor Match used car stores in Bolton, Chester, Stafford and Stockport. Head Office and Group Fleet are located in Crewe, Cheshire.

