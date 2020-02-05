 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril's Record Number of Oxbridge Offers

Details
Hits: 68
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A record number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are celebrating offers to study at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. 22 students have received offers to study at the highly selective Universities, bringing the total number of successful applicants to 84 offers in five years.

The students have been offered places to study a wide range of subjects, from Medicine to Classical Archaeology, at the Universities’ most prestigious and exclusive colleges.

Barton Peveril Principal Jonathan Prest spoke highly of this year’s offer recipients:

“Above all I am delighted for the individuals concerned who have been working so hard to win a place, and for their teachers who have prepared them.

“22 students receiving offers from Oxford and Cambridge is the highest number we have ever had. So why the growing success? Our Careers Manager (Higher Education) Shoonagh Hubble has set up the wonderful Aspire Programme to broaden students in an academic way and established a group of former Oxbridge educated volunteers who have mentored our students for the best part of a year. I am also grateful to Winchester College dons who have also given up their time to offer practice interviews, set in the cloisters of the historic public school, helping our students to cope with unfamiliar surroundings and people.”

Among the offer holders are seven former Bitterne Park School students. The University of Cambridge offered places to James Goodman, Mattis Prince, and Max Slavik to study Natural Sciences at Churchill College, Engineering at Trinity College, and Engineering at Pembroke College, respectively. The University of Oxford offered both Luke Kennedy and Archie Smedley a place to study Physics, Kennedy at Christ Church College and Smedley at Mansfield College. George Blake and Tak Rayhan were also offered places by the University of Oxford; a place studying Chemistry at Keble College for Blake and Medicine at Hertford College for Rayhan.

Max Slavik commented on receiving his offer:

“The College really supported the preparation for my interview in every way possible. Thanks to the Careers Team, the Maths Department and my personal Oxbridge mentor, I felt relaxed during my interview as I knew I was ready.”

Advertisement

Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a

You may also be interested in these articles:

Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a
Woodworking apprenticeship sets joiner on path to bright career
Sector News
Holmesfield-based British Woodworking Federation member, Tom Pearson &
Admissions Processes
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/04/admissions-processes/Admission
Prison Governor inspires Barnsley College Public Services students
Sector News
Barnsley College Public Services students had the chance to learn abou
Sixth formers at a Staffordshire School Celebrate Milestone Fundraising Record
Sector News
Students' substantial boost for charitySixth formers at a Staffordshir
100 in 100 celebration marks #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
A celebration breakfast marking the success of Croydon’s 100 in 100
Best in London Brick Competition showcases some superb bricklaying talent
Sector News
A UK-wide competition for professional bricklayers was held at the col
Skilltech Solutions to power City & Guilds End-point Assessment
Sector News
City & Guilds has chosen Skilltech Solutions’ flagship product #
Newham College is awarded Investors in People Gold accreditation
Sector News
@NewhamCollege, one of the UK’s largest further education colleges,
What the difference is between UK A Levels and International A Levels?
Sector News
UK A Levels versus International A LevelsStudents often ask us what th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page