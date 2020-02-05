 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu

Details
Hits: 68
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new district being developed by Countryside and L&Q, is more than just a place people love to call home. It’s also a place where young horticultural apprentices are forging their future careers.

Professional landscaping company Plant Style is currently delivering an apprenticeship scheme on the development which takes on apprentices for a period of approximately 20-24 months.

The programme, which offers young students from Writtle College the opportunity to train and become educated in horticulture, also employs local staff to deliver the training and development.

Colin McDowell, the Managing Director of Plant Style, says: “We try and make the apprenticeship scheme as diverse as possible, giving students the horticultural skills they need in a wide variety of disciplines. The practical experience we deliver combines with their formal education so that once they’ve finished their studies, they can aspire to reach a supervisory role more quickly.”

Jon Chistopher (26 years old) is an apprentice on a two year scheme with Plant Style and attends Writtle College once a week on Tuesdays, from 9 am to 5 pm. The rest of his week is spent at Beaulieu working with the Plant Style landscape team who are responsible for the installation and on-going maintenance of the many parks and landscaped open spaces that are being created at Beaulieu. The work is varied and provides the perfect learning opportunity for Jon. 

One of the key projects that Jon is currently involved with is the creation of the new Community Gardens at Beaulieu, which will span over 11 acres once complete. This new area will include a woodland, creating an important corridor in which wildlife can flourish. A community fruit orchard and planting area will also be provided, along with formal landscaped areas and an avenue connecting to the Estate Parkland. The new Community Gardens will also include a large open space for outdoor recreation and play.

Giving his thoughts on the apprenticeship scheme and the value it has, Jon highlights: “It’s been a truly encouraging programme to be a part of and the experience I get is very relevant for my future. The supervisors training me are experienced and know their craft inside out, so it’s been fantastic to learn from them.”

Jon adds: “I would definitely recommend this programme to other students. I feel like I’m getting the best of both worlds in terms of gaining a formal education but also learning the practical element as well. I do eventually want to go into horticulture management and being a part of this scheme feels like a step in the right direction.”

Advertisement

Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego

Jon began the apprenticeship scheme in June 2019 and is set to obtain his qualification by 2021.

Just like the apprentice, Colin also recieved his education at Writtle College between 1993-1996. He says: “Having studied there myself, I know the College is world-class, well-equipped and takes on students who are very keen to learn. In a way, delivering this apprenticeship scheme has been like coming full-circle for me. And it couldn’t have happened in a better place. Beaulieu has a beautiful natural landscape that offers the perfect backdrop for learning.”

As Colin says, it’s the truly unique landscape that establishes the development’s identity and makes it a perfect fit for the apprenticeship programme. Beaulieu’s rich history dates back to its setting as the former hunting grounds of King Henry VIII. Design cues are taken from the existing surroundings, including the Grade I listed New Hall School and its formal parkland, nearby farmsteads and Essex countryside. A network of existing mature hedgerows, meadows and woodlands provide the setting for the development. Overlaid onto this is a network of interconnected neighbourhoods and new green spaces such as tree-lined avenues, parks, recreational and play areas.

In total, there are 176 acres of green open space being created at Beaulieu for sport and recreation, including:

  • 118 acres of public open space and parkland, including 26 acres of new football
    pitches and ‘kick about areas’
  • 47 acres of private parkland to the south of New Hall School
  • 11 acres of land designated for allotments

The landscaping on the development also includes extensive tree planting to enhance the existing landscape, with approximately 1,600 new standard trees and approximately 30 acres of new woodland planting.  Among the wide variety of trees found at Beaulieu are Oak, Elm, Walnut, Lime, Hawthorn, Hornbeam, Cherry, Willow, Cedar, Birch, Redwood, Plane, Pine and Alder.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Barton Peveril's Record Number of Oxbridge Offers
Sector News
A record number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are cele
Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a
South Eastern Regional College Upskill Colleges With Cyber Ops Training
Sector News
Representatives from all Northern Ireland’s FE Colleges were present
Woodworking apprenticeship sets joiner on path to bright career
Sector News
Holmesfield-based British Woodworking Federation member, Tom Pearson &
Admissions Processes
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/04/admissions-processes/Admission
Prison Governor inspires Barnsley College Public Services students
Sector News
Barnsley College Public Services students had the chance to learn abou
Best in London Brick Competition showcases some superb bricklaying talent
Sector News
A UK-wide competition for professional bricklayers was held at the col

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page