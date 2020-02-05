 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the newly launched National College Creative Industries Ltd, to deliver Apprenticeships across the country for those looking to train for careers in the creative industries.

As the UK celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2020, ACC sets to work uniting apprentices and businesses to deliver employer-led, work focused training in response to the needs of a growing market.  Jobs in the digital sector, for example, now account for 20 per cent of all vacancies in the UK.  

John Taylor, Managing Director of Access Creative College said, “We’ve been helping students forge careers in the creative industries for over two decades – from music performance and production through to event management and games art. This joint venture means a closer collaboration with businesses in the sector and more choice for those looking to select their most appropriate route to employment. We look forward to welcoming a host of new learners as well as giving our existing students studying Level 2 the chance to take on a Level 3 Apprenticeship via this new partnership.”

Along with the new T Level courses that are set to begin in September 2020, Apprenticeships make up the technical education provision from the Department for Education. In addition to the ‘earn while you learn’ benefits with no tuition fees, Apprenticeships offer learners an insight into the everyday challenges and rewards of working life.

John continued, “Over the past few years, there has been a huge change in mindset from employers; moving away from specifically looking to recruit university graduates, to being more inclusive and taking candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. This growing trend is particularly evident within the creative industries and we are extremely proud of our alumni, who hail from a variety of our centres and courses, that have gone on to do great things within their chosen fields.’

“Apprenticeships offer a different style of learning, which suits candidates who are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom set up.  They also benefit from learning the most current skills on the job, which are most in demand by businesses.”

The NCCI Ltd formally launched on the 1st February and will support the Government’s national colleges policy. As a joint venture partnership under the NCCI brand, the Apprenticeships will be powered by ACC and South Essex College will takeover the classroom-based Further Education courses.

Advertisement

North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu
Sector News
Beaulieu, Chelmsfordâ€™s vibrant new district being developed by Count

You may also be interested in these articles:

North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu
Sector News
Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new district being developed by Count
Barton Peveril's Record Number of Oxbridge Offers
Sector News
A record number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are cele
Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a
South Eastern Regional College Upskill Colleges With Cyber Ops Training
Sector News
Representatives from all Northern Ireland’s FE Colleges were present
Woodworking apprenticeship sets joiner on path to bright career
Sector News
Holmesfield-based British Woodworking Federation member, Tom Pearson &
Admissions Processes
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/04/admissions-processes/Admission
Prison Governor inspires Barnsley College Public Services students
Sector News
Barnsley College Public Services students had the chance to learn abou
Best in London Brick Competition showcases some superb bricklaying talent
Sector News
A UK-wide competition for professional bricklayers was held at the col

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page