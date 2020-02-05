UK Tuition Cost is the Highest Among the World’s Most Influential Countries

Data calculated by Learnbonds.com shows that the United Kingdom has the highest tuition fees among the top ten world’s most influential countries at $13,900 per year.

Tuition fees compared

Among the top countries, Japan ranks second with an average of $12,400 to represent a percentage difference of 10.7% with the UK.

According to the data:

“The United States ranks third with average public college tuition of $10,000 representing a percentage difference of 28% when compared to the UK."

Israel ranks fourth with $9,200 followed by Canada at $4,700. In the sixth position, is Italy with average tuition fees of $3,800. China and Russia are among countries that rank lower in average tuition at $3,650 and $3,500 respectively.

Among the top ten most influential countries, Germany and France are the only nations with average tuition below the $1000 mark. In Germany, the public college tuition fee is at least $900 while France is $620.

Germany's cheap tuition fees can be attributed to the free tuition policy. In France, the fees are affordable for students with the EU/EEA and Switzerland.

In most countries, the cost of education is higher when you factor in the cost of living. Students have to incur extra costs in food and housing.

