DCG's Public Services Students Serve Community Meal

Details
YMCA

Public Services students based at DCG’s Broomfield Hall college in Morley recently prepared and served lunch for around 80 people at the YMCA in Derby.

The event was part of the YMCA’s monthly meal initiative to bring together local residents, homeless people, businesses and other charities.

The activity was part of the students’ volunteering module of their study programme.

