Cardiff and Vale College's Kaiden shows he's switched on by winning Welsh Electrical Apprentice of the Year

Kaiden Ashun, an Electrical Installation learner at Cardiff and Vale College, has been crowned as the best electrical apprentice in the UK.

This week the College hosted the Welsh heats of the Sparks UK Electrical Apprentice of the Year competition at its Barry Campus. Kaiden came out on top, winning an impressive selection of equipment and will now go on to compete in the UK Finals in March.

Cardiff and Vale College Deputy Principal Sharon James said: “Congratulations to Kaiden – beating all the competition to win the all-Wales heat of the Electrical Apprentice of the Year contest is no mean feat! I would also like to congratulate the College staff who have worked so hard to support Kaiden and train him up to such a high standard.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support form the European Social Fund.

