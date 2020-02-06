Mates in Mind support managers to transform mental health at work.

Today Thursday 6 of February, on Time to Talk Day, Mates in Mind are raising awareness about mental ill-health at work by supporting managers across the UK in tackling the issue.

In 2019, 70% of managers reported barriers to mental health support within their workplace, whereas 62% revealed that they had faced situations where they put the interests of their organisation above the wellbeing of colleagues.[i]

Therefore, this Time to Talk Day 2020, Mates in Mind have produced a free Manager’s Guide resource to support managers in starting vital conversations and taking steps towards tackling mental ill-health in their workplace.

Steve Martin, Managing Director of Xmo Strata, said:

“There is a moral obligation on individuals, and in my view a professional obligation on managers, to make themselves aware of it [mental illness] and provide comradeship, and leadership, which is sensitive to it.

“As employers, we’re not experts. We need someone who can translate clinical information and advice from mental health professionals into something that is pragmatic and do-able in the working environment. Mates in Mind supported our organisation with this, and gave us ‘oven-ready’ advice which enabled us to move towards having a mentally healthy and sustainable workforce across the board.”

James Rudoni, Managing Director at Mates in Mind said:

“This Time to Talk Day, we urge managers across the UK to join us in starting the conversation about mental health. No matter where you are in your mental health journey Mates in Mind are here to help.

“With the support and commitment of managers, our work to transform the overall mental health of workforces can gather the momentum it needs to drive a lasting change. We know that enabling people to open up a conversation about mental health while providing them with the awareness and education to discuss the topic, continues to be the most immediate and effective starting point for improving mental health. Through these conversations, we can develop open working environments where the stigma and silence around the topic can be eliminated- and that is exactly what we aim to do this Time to Talk Day.”

Working alongside Supporter organisations from across the UK, Mates in Mind has already begun to drive a change across the construction industry and beyond through their joined-up approach to mental health.

As part of their wider programme, the charity offer a range of tailored mental health awareness training courses, including a bespoke Manage the Conversation course, developed to empower managers with the skills, clarity and confidence to talk about and manage the mental health of their workforce, enabling organisations to address the challenge more effectively.

Mates in Mind’s ‘Let’s talk. Let’s act’ Manager’s Guide can be downloaded for free at the Mates in Mind website now.