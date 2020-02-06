 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships up for grabs

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Bishop Auckland College is marking National Apprenticeship Week in the best possible way – by advertising its latest batch of job vacancies.

A number of employers the college supports with apprenticeship training are looking for their latest new recruits, and the adverts went live today.

The vacancies include two trainee chef positions at a pub and a bistro, an apprentice warehouse operative post at an electrical wholesaler, and apprenticeships in a nursery, letting agents and beauty salon. Engineering vacancies include CAD Advanced Apprenticeships in Newton Aycliffe and Barnard Castle, and Metal Fabricator Advanced Apprenticeships in Shildon and Bishop Auckland.

The announcement of the new jobs coincides with National Apprenticeship Week from February 3 to February 9, an annual celebration of apprenticeships.

Coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service, this year’s theme is ‘Look Beyond’, which aims to showcase the diversity and value apprenticeships bring to employers, apprentices and communities across England.

Among the many trainees already on Bishop Auckland College’s books and enjoying their apprenticeships are Harry Bell and Thomas Lavender, who do their day release at the college’s engineering training provider South West Durham Training in Newton Aycliffe.

Harry, 17, of Crook, is in the first year of his Advanced Apprenticeship in Engineering Technical Support, having decided an A level in engineering he was studying wasn’t for him.

He is training to be an Apprentice Design Engineer at Millmasters International in Newton Aycliffe, and when he has successfully completed his apprenticeship, will create tooling designs, design production machines and also be involved in creating their operating manuals.

Harry said: “I like the apprenticeship as I get to see both sides of the job - the college, academic part, but also I feel like I am contributing to the company when I am at work. I feel the work/college balance is right for me.”

Thomas, 20, of Billingham, is in the third year of his Advanced Apprenticeship – Design and Draughtsperson, which incorporates an HNC in engineering.

He had left school unsure whether to pursue an academic or vocational engineering route and said: “I chose a mix of the two and went and did a two year BTEC Level 3 in Engineering. When the opportunity of an apprenticeship as CAD designer came up locally, I took it.”

The opportunity was with M5Tec, a bespoke engineering design solutions company specialising in areas such as nuclear, oil and gas and renewable energies.

Advertisement

Call to enter teachers for UK celebration of teaching
Sector News
Award-winning teachers from across the country have called on schools
New apprenticeship programme to support Shropshire youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Mates in Mind support managers to transform mental health at work.
Sector News
Today Thursday 6 of February, on Time to Talk Day, Mates in Mind are r

Thomas added: “As M5Tec have invested their time in me, and continue to do so, I feel I am an integral part of its ongoing growth.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Call to enter teachers for UK celebration of teaching
Sector News
Award-winning teachers from across the country have called on schools
It’s train to train for apprentice sparky Robbie
Sector News
Five years ago, an apprentice electrician living in the Edinburgh area
Attitudes to education: The teaching profession, higher education and foreign languages
Sector News
Attitudes to education and children’s servicesToday (6 Jan) DfE have
New apprenticeship programme to support Shropshire youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Mates in Mind support managers to transform mental health at work.
Sector News
Today Thursday 6 of February, on Time to Talk Day, Mates in Mind are r
Cardiff and Vale College's Kaiden shows he's switched on by winning Welsh Electrical Apprentice of the Year
Sector News
Kaiden Ashun, an Electrical Installation learner at Cardiff and Vale C
Award-winning apprentice helps Middlesbrough firm plug the skills gap
Sector News
British Woodworking Federation member ERW Joinery champions #NationalA
DCG's Public Services Students Serve Community Meal
Sector News
Public Services students based at DCG’s Broomfield Hall college in M
Chef lecturer Mark proud to step up for Wales at the Culinary Olympics
Sector News
Chef lecturer Mark Robertson has proudly stepped up from the Senior Cu
Helping employers increase socio-economic diversity and inclusion
Sector News
Employers can attract and develop employees from all socio-economic ba
Investing in an outstanding workforce in further education
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media focuses on a new package of support
Imperial and AIMS launch partnership to train future African science leaders
Sector News
A major partnership between Imperial and the African Institute of Math

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page