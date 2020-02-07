 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unionlearn publishes first ever LGBT apprenticeships guide

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Unionlearn, the learning and skills organisation of the TUC, has launched the first ever lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) inclusive guide to apprenticeships.

The new guide, published during LGBT History Month and National Apprenticeship Week, will help union reps fully support LGBT+ apprentices in the workplace.

LGBT+ inclusive apprenticeships explores the barriers LGBT people can face at work, explains workplace rights and offers practical advice on how to improve diversity.

It also stresses the importance of clear and robust policies and a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination and harassment.

The new guide follows TUC research published last year, which found that nearly 7 in 10 (68%) LGBT people reported being sexually harassed at work.

Unionlearn director Kevin Rowan said:

“Apprentices come from a wide range of backgrounds. It’s so important for all of them to feel safe at work and able to grow in their chosen profession.

“But many employers could do more to ensure their apprenticeships support lesbian, gay, bi and trans people.

“Bosses need to have policies in place to make sure their workplaces are inclusive – and they need to ensure those policies are working.

“I’d advise any apprentice to join their union. Unions are working hard to build inclusive workplaces and to negotiate effective policies to make working life better for everyone.”

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Unionlearn
Unionlearn has published a new article: Unionlearn publishes first ever LGBT apprenticeships guide 14 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 1 hour 24 minutes ago
video thumbnail

How To Profile Your Target Audience

Learn How to Profile Your Target Audience with Marketing Magician, Stefan Drew, of http://www.StefanDrew.com Get profiling right and finding new...

Education Today
Education Today has published a new article: THE MUTUAL REVOLUTION THAT IS HELPING SCHOOLS SAVE THOUSANDS 16 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page